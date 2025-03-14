The Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, in Imo State, has suspended a lecturer, Ifeanyichukwu Okoroafor, for allegedly assaulting a male student.

Mr Okoroafor, a facilitator at the institution’s Technical and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, was suspended on Friday by a letter addressed to him.

The lecturer was seen in a video clip on social media assaulting a male student of the institution identified as Chidera.

The alleged assault was said to have happened on Thursday.

In the now-viral clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Okoroafor aggressively hit the student with his hand before kicking him on his legs. The student fell.

The lecturer appeared to be walking away in anger, but some other students standing there appealed to him to forgive the student.

“Please, sir!” the students appealed in unison.

The lecturer was then heard angrily shouting at the student for attempting to enter the classroom contrary to instructions.

The student responded that he did not hear the instruction because he was not around when the instruction was given.

Suspension, teacher’s apology

“You are hereby suspended from duty as a facilitator in the Technical and Entrepreneurship Development Centre pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident that occurred yesterday, 13th March 2025, at the site of your entrepreneurship training,” the Director of the centre, Okoye P.C., said in the letter to the Mr Okoroafor.

The letter dated 14 March 2025 was copied to the polytechnic rector, the dean of the Student Affairs Unit, and the institution’s Student Union Government.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Okoroafor has apologised to the student for the alleged assault.

His apology letter has been circulating on social media.

“I am writing to offer my sincerest apologies for my behaviour towards you. I am deeply sorry for the way I treated you, and I realise that my actions were unacceptable and hurtful.

ALSO READ: University lecturer filmed assaulting students

“As your teacher, I should have provided a safe and supportive learning environment, but instead, I bullied and intimidated you,” Mr Okoroafor said in the letter.

He said, “My behaviour was not only unprofessional but also caused you harm and distress. I want you to know that I take full responsibility for my actions and am truly sorry for the pain and suffering I caused you.

“I understand that my apology cannot erase the past, but I hope it can be a step towards healing and moving forward.”

The lecturer said he was now committed to changing his behaviour, ensuring that all his students feel safe in the classroom, and working hard to prevent the incident from reoccurring.

“If you are willing, I would like to meet with you to discuss how I can make amends and support you in any way possible,” he stated.

