A man said to be a lecturer at the University of Calabar, Cross River State, South-south Nigeria, has been filmed flogging a group of students.

A video clip of the incident is being shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The clip showed the unidentified man using what looked like a belt to randomly flog a handful of students who had gathered along a passage in a storey-building on the campus.

There were shouts and booing from the students, following the man’s action.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately find out when the incident happened and what led to it.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, said the students were of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, and that they were waiting for their practical classes to begin before the incident.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Florence Obi, has condemned the assault on the students, NAN reported.

“Although I am currently on an official function outside the state, my attention has been drawn to the said clip,” the NAN report quoted Mrs Obi, a professor, as saying.

“The said incident is unprofessional and against the university’s rules of engagement.”

The vice-chancellor said top officials of the university, including its chief security officer, were already looking into the incident.

She appealed to the students and general public to be calm as justice would be served, adding that investigation had commenced already.

The University of Calabar has been in the spotlight lately over sexual harassment allegations against Cyril Ndifon, a law professor and suspended dean of the Faculty of Law.

(NAN)

