The House of Representatives on Thursday, adopted the Tax Reform Bill as a working document.

Arising from the Committee of the Whole, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, said that after deliberations on clauses of the bill, the house adopted it as a working document.

Mr Tajudeen, who commended the Committee on Finance for a work well done, said the report was a reflection of Nigeria’s mind.

“All the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory have their representatives in the sub-comittee.

“This is the first time such a report is getting hundred per cent approval by almost all members,” he said.

Earlier, while presenting the report, Chairman of the finance committee, James Faleke, said that contentious areas were well taken care of.

Mr Faleke said the committee recommended that Value Added Tax be based on consumption.

He explained that Value Added Tax still remained 7.5 per cent as it had been.

Mr Falake said the committee recommended a repeal of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to establish the Nigeria Revenue Service.

He said the Nigeria Revenue Service would be saddled with the responsibility of collecting revenues for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Nigeria Revenue Service would enhance seamless tax harmonisation and administration.

President Bola Tinubu transmitted four reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration on 3 October, 2024.

