The House of Representatives on Thursday, adopted the Tax Reform Bill as a working document.
Arising from the Committee of the Whole, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, said that after deliberations on clauses of the bill, the house adopted it as a working document.
Mr Tajudeen, who commended the Committee on Finance for a work well done, said the report was a reflection of Nigeria’s mind.
“All the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory have their representatives in the sub-comittee.
|
“This is the first time such a report is getting hundred per cent approval by almost all members,” he said.
Earlier, while presenting the report, Chairman of the finance committee, James Faleke, said that contentious areas were well taken care of.
Mr Faleke said the committee recommended that Value Added Tax be based on consumption.
He explained that Value Added Tax still remained 7.5 per cent as it had been.
Mr Falake said the committee recommended a repeal of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to establish the Nigeria Revenue Service.
READ ALSO: Tax reform bills ‘ll align with interests of Nigerians – Reps speaker
He said the Nigeria Revenue Service would be saddled with the responsibility of collecting revenues for the Federal Government of Nigeria.
He, however, expressed optimism that the Nigeria Revenue Service would enhance seamless tax harmonisation and administration.
President Bola Tinubu transmitted four reform bills to the National Assembly for consideration on 3 October, 2024.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999