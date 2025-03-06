The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said the Senate is taking the necessary steps over the sexual harassment allegations by the Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

While reacting to the raging issue in Abuja on Thursday, Mrs Tinubu, a former senator, said that the Senate, the apex legislative chamber in the country, should not be where such things should happen.

“I know what is going on in the Senate; you will say why am I not taking a position; I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful.

‘This is because the Senate is a mature chamber and it should be treated with respect.

“It is also an honour for anyone who happens to be there; I was there for 12 years,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu represented the Lagos Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2023.

Meanwhile, the Senate has suspended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan over what it called ‘total violation of the Senate Standing Rules 2023, as amended’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was a sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, led by Neda Imaseun, during the plenary.

(NAN)

