US President Donald Trump has given Hamas what he described as a “final warning” to release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Mr Trump said late Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

The President’s statement comes just hours after the White House, in an unexpected move, confirmed it was holding direct talks with Hamas over the remaining hostages.

Until now, the US government had avoided direct engagement with the group. The country has a longstanding policy against direct contact with entities designated as terrorist organisations.

According to the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, Israel was consulted prior to the talks.

“President Trump believed in doing what was in the best interest of the American people,” Ms Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.

A wider threat to Palestinians

Mr Trump, on Wednesday, also met some of the hostages recently released under the ceasefire at the White House.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Referring to this, the US President said, “I have just met with your former hostages whose lives you have destroyed.”

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

He also asked the Hamas leadership to leave the Gaza Strip, stating that it was best to do so while they “still have the chance.”

The President also issued a wider threat to Palestinians in Gaza by saying, “To the people of Gaza: A beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

This is not the first time President Trump has threatened Hamas.

Last December, he said there would be “all hell to pay” if hostages were not released by the time he took office.

in February that he threatened to push for the cancellation of the existing ceasefire deal. PREMIUM TIMES also reported in February that he threatened to push for the cancellation of the existing ceasefire deal.

‘Trump’s threat is serious’

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has advised Hamas to take Trump’s threats seriously.

“People don’t realise the President meets with these people, he hears their stories; he’s outraged and rightfully so,” he said during an interview with Fox News.

According to him, the US President is disturbed by Hamas’s treatment of hostages.

“He’s tired of watching these videos every weekend where hostages that are emaciated are released and bodies are turned over.

“Sometimes, it’s the wrong bodies, and there’s five here and three there, and there are games that are being played,” he said.

The Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023 after Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, leading to the abduction of 251 persons from Israel and deaths of about 1,200 people.

The Israeli government, in response, launched a campaign to destroy Hamas.

At least 48,440 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.

a ceasefire agreement in January. After months of negotiations facilitated by the US, Egypt, and Qatar, the countries reached a ceasefire agreement in January.

The agreement led to the release of hostages, but the Israeli government has said there are 59 hostages still being held in Gaza, with up to 24 believed to be alive.

However, Hamas has accused the US President of encouraging Israel to break the ceasefire deal currently in effect between the two sides.

This brings to a halt the conflict between the two, which has lasted 15 months. The negotiations lasted for months, with an initial attempt at a ceasefire agreement in November 2023, which had failed.

Israel and Hamas reached the agreement after Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held separate meetings with Hamas and Israeli representatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

