Barely four weeks after the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement took effect, US President Donald Trump has threatened to push for its cancellation.

The ceasefire agreement was made in the final days of the Joe Biden administration but then president-elect Trump was part of the negotiations.

Mr Trump, on Monday, said he was willing to “let all hell break out” should the Hamas group fail to release all Israeli hostages held in Gaza by 12 pm on Saturday.

He said this to reporters in the US after Hamas announced that it was suspending the next release of captives indefinitely due to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire deal.

Hamas had accused Israel of continuing to kill Palestinians and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid, contrary to the agreement.

However, Mr Trump described Hamas’s decision as “terrible” while noting that he would let Israel decide on what should ultimately happen to the ceasefire should the group fail to meet the ultimatum.

“But as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock – I think it’s an appropriate time – I would say cancel it, and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

He responded to a question about how he intends to enforce his demands with, “You’ll find out. And they’ll find out, too. Hamas will find out what I mean. These are sick people.”

“We want them all back. I’m speaking for myself. Israel can override it, but for myself, Saturday at 12 o’clock – and if they’re not here, all hell is going to break out,” he said.

He also demanded that all hostages be released at once. He said the hostages should be released “not in dribs and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two.”

Ceasefire deal at risk

Mr Trump’s ultimatum might affect the weeks-old ceasefire, which brought to a halt months-long conflict that has resulted in the death and displacement of tens of thousands of people

His ultimatum, alongside his statement on the forced displacement of Gazans, threatens the first phase of the ceasefire, which was set to continue until the end of February,

The ceasefire had dictated a strict schedule for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

Currently, uncertainty surrounds the next two stages of the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire agreement, especially with Mr Trump’s statements on the crisis.

He had earlier suggested the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, saying the US should take over the territory and Palestinians would not be allowed to return to their homes.

His proposals have been rejected by world leaders with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saying it would amount to ethnic cleansing. The proposal has also been rejected by Arab countries including Egypt and Jordan whom Mr Trump had said should take in the Patestinians displaced from Gaza.

In response, Mr Trump said he could withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they do not take in the Palestinians.

