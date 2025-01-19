The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has finally taken effect after nearly three hours delay.

This brings to a halt a 15-month war that has led to the death of more than 46,707 people in Gaza, the majority women and children. The war started after Hamas militants on 7 October 2023, attacked Israel and caused the death of about 1,200 people.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the latest truce went into effect at 10:15 a.m. WAT (09:15 GMT).

Israel has also confirmed that Hamas has named three Israeli hostages to be released today.

“The security establishment is currently reviewing the details,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said in a statement confirming the list’s release.

The office also said the Israeli military has notified the families of the hostages.

The confirmation clears the path for the Gaza ceasefire to take effect after the delay.

The prime minister had earlier directed the Israeli military not to begin the ceasefire in Gaza as scheduled until Hamas issues the names of the captives to be released.

“The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 16:30 GMT, will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide,” his office said.

However, Hamas had said the delay was due to “technical field reasons.”

The ceasefire agreement will lead to the release of 33 Israeli hostages and the provision of humanitarian services for victims of the war in Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are also set to be released from Israeli jails during the initial stage of the agreement.

During the three-hour delay, at least 13 Palestinians were killed and 36 others wounded by Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to Aljazeera.

Israel has continued to pound on Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement that was reached last Wednesday.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said at least 122 people have been killed and 270 injured since the announcement of the deal.

