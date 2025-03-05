The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has filed legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe.

The legal action was taken against the company for allegedly violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry, and engaging in conducts that contravene the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The commission disclosed this on Wednesday in a press release signed by the Director of Corporate Affairs at the FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu.

The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, follows MultiChoice Nigeria’s decision to proceed with a price increase for its DStv and GOtv subscription services on 1 March, despite a regulatory order to maintain existing rates.

The FCCPC issued a directive on 27 February instructing the company to suspend the proposed price adjustment pending the conclusion of an investigation into its compliance with consumer protection regulations.

The pay-TV firm had announced that from 1 March, subscription costs for its DStv and GOtv packages would rise, citing increased operational expenses.

Under the proposed pricing, DStv Premium subscribers would see their fees increase to N44,500, while Compact+ and Compact plans would cost N30,000 and N19,000, respectively. Similarly, GOtv’s Supa Plus package was set to rise to N16,800.

The commission is pursuing legal action on three counts under the FCCPA 2018. The charges include willfully obstructing a regulatory inquiry by implementing the price hike contrary to directives (Section 33(4)), impeding an ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the increase (Section 110) and attempting to mislead the Commission by proceeding without objection (Section 159(2), punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b)).

The commission accused MultiChoice of deliberately undermining regulatory oversight and disregarding due process. By implementing the price increase ahead of an investigative hearing scheduled for 6 March, the company is alleged to have acted in bad faith, setting a precedent that could erode consumer rights and market fairness.

“The Commission views MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine regulatory authority, disrupt market fairness, and deny Nigerian consumers the protection afforded under the law. By disregarding the FCCPC’s directive and implementing the price hike before appearing before the Commission’s investigative hearing on March 6, 2025, MultiChoice has not only flouted regulatory processes but also demonstrated a pattern of conduct that undermines consumer rights and fair competition,” the statement read.

Beyond the lawsuit, the FCCPC is also considering additional enforcement measures, including sanctions and regulatory interventions, to ensure compliance.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers from exploitative business practices and ensuring that dominant market players adhere to fair competition principles.

