All DStv customers will have free access to all DStv channels from 27 to 29 December, regardless of their current subscription package.
This is contained in a statement on Thursday by MultiChoice Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seasonal offer is open to all DStv subscribers.
The statement read in part: “No Subscription, No Problem! Switch on your DStv decoder for a gift like no other this festive season, 72 hours of all content, all channels, all on us!
|
“As we wind down the year and celebrate the holidays, DStv is happy to announce that we are making this December one to remember.
“From Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, we’re giving all DStv customers, connected and disconnected, regardless of their current package, access to every channel and every show at no extra cost.
READ ALSO: DStv Media Sales, MIPAN conference dissects cross-platform content exposure strategy
“Whatever package you’re on, connected or not, this is your chance to unlock the full power of DStv Premium and revel in a world of endless entertainment and authenticity.
“For 72 hours, the only thing standing between you and the best in sports, kids’ programming, movies, and local dramas is your decoder. No payments or calls required.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999