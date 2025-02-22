At least 12 people died in an accident along the Lapai-Agaie road in Niger State on Saturday, leaving a community in mourning.
The fatal accident occurred at Nami village when a bus, carrying 15 passengers, collided head-on with a trailer.
The dead were four women and eight men, with three of the women reportedly from the same family.
According to the bus driver, Mohammed Baba, the trailer rammed into his vehicle while overtaking another vehicle.
|
Eyewitnesses said the trailer’s driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving behind a scene of devastation.
Emergency responders and local residents rushed to the scene to assist in rescue efforts, but many victims succumbed to their injuries before medical help could arrive.
ALSO READ: Six civilians accidentally killed as Nigerian airforce repels terrorists’ attack in Katsina State
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, confirmed the death of 12 persons and multiple injuries in the accident.
The state FRSC sector commander, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to journalists in Minna, the state capital.
He said the FRSC was investigating the cause of the accident and would provide updates as soon as possible.
The Lapai-Agaie road has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent years. In 2023, a similar head-on collision involving a commercial bus and a truck claimed nine lives.
In 2021, another tragic accident on the same route resulted in multiple fatalities, sparking calls for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.
The recurring accidents on this stretch of road highlight the need for urgent government intervention to address poor road conditions and reckless driving, which continue to endanger lives.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999