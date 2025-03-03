President Tinubu has approved provisional licenses for 11 private universities in Nigeria.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said in a statement on Monday that President Tinubu granted the approvals during the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
The universities are:
1. New City University, Ayetoro Ogun State
2. University of Fortune, igbotako, Ondo State
3. Eranova University, Mabushi
4. Minaret University, Ikirun, Osun Annex
5. Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba, Kwara State
6. Southern Atlantic University Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
7. Lens University, ilemona, Kwara State
8. Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State
9. Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City
10. Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos
11. Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo, Enugu State
The statement said President Tinubu” is committed to expanding the frontiers of educational opportunities and infrastructure.”
Before the approvals, Nigeria had 148 private universities.
