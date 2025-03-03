Veteran Nollywood actors Norbert Young and his wife, Gloria, have opened up about their seven-year journey of childlessness, detailing how the experience impacted them individually and as a couple.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2002, welcomed a daughter and ended their wait for parenthood. They have three daughters altogether.

In an interview on Love Notes with Tope, which started trending on Sunday, the couple reflected on the emotional weight of that period. While Gloria admitted it deeply affected her, Norbert maintained that he never saw it as “challenging.”

When asked about difficulties in their marriage, Norbert initially struggled to identify any, but Gloria quickly reminded him.

“I was childless for seven years, Norbert,” the 58-year-old actress interjected.

Norbert, however, insisted that he never viewed it as a problem.

The Delta-born actor said, “I didn’t see it as a challenge, you see, because I kept telling her, ‘What are you worried about? What is it? Be calming down.’ How can I see it as a challenge?

“I had a sister who was married for 16 years without a child, and on the 17th year, she had a child. Her husband never told her to leave. That child today is a medical doctor—a big man, too. So what’s the big deal? It didn’t threaten our union at all.”

Pressure

Despite her husband’s confidence, Gloria admitted she felt immense pressure handling the childlessness.

“He never did. But I was the one feeling it, and I was the one seeing things. And he was the one telling me, ‘What is it? Stop worrying about such things,’” the former journalist recalled.

Norbert acknowledged her anxiety but reiterated that his outlook remained steady. “She was anxious about it—being childless for that long. As I said, it wasn’t a challenge for me, but it was for her. As a couple, it was challenging, but I didn’t see it that way,” the 64-year-old actor explained.

Gloria then raised societal pressure and asked Norbert if anyone had ever questioned him about their lack of children.

His response was firm: “Them born, you well come ask me that? Nobody in my family asked me.”

Extended family

However, Gloria said she had a different experience. She recalled how, at family gatherings, she would often be subjected to silent but pointed stares from relatives.

“Nobody in his family did. But I would go to my family gatherings, not asking per se, but imagine you’re walking into the room, and one aunty looks at you—makes sure that you know she’s looking at you—then her eyes go down to your stomach.

“And as you walk away, her eyes are still there. What is she telling you? Like, ‘How far, na? E don tey oh! E don pass one, two, three…’ Without saying a word. Oh, I had those kinds of aunties,” Gloria recalled.

When asked how they’ve kept the spark alive in their marriage, they said, “We have good communication. We’re friends and lovers, and we share the same dreams and are close. We work individually and collectively, and that draws us closer together. In the process, we fight and make up—knowing that it’s a ship of forever.”

In a 2017 Punch interview, Norbert shared that he was deeply moved by the birth of his first child and had hoped for a daughter, as he believed a firstborn girl brings stability to the family.

Through 23 years of marriage, Norbert and Gloria have continued to thrive, proving that love only grows stronger with time. In April 2024, they shared a heartwarming moment at an event, singing and dancing together, showcasing their enduring affection even after two decades.

Norbert gained fame through TV series like Third Eye, Tinsel, and Family Circle. The University of Benin alumna starred in films such as King of Boys and RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story.

Gloria worked as a journalist with the Daily Times. Her breakthrough came with Glamour Girls (1994), and she has since featured in over 70 films, including Half of a Yellow Sun and RattleSnake.

