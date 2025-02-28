The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced a herbalist, Segun Shina, to 14 years imprisonment for attempted sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl who suffered from epilepsy.
The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) made this known on Thursday via its X handle.
The agency caters to the needs of domestic and sexual survivors by providing legal, medical emergency assistance, counselling and psychological and psycho-social support.
Judgement
The Judge, Rahman Oshodi, sentenced Mr Shina on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to an amended one-count charge of attempted sexual assault.
|
The agency explained that the convict’s name would be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by the state.
“You exploited the child seeking help for epilepsy, and you also betrayed the trust placed on you as a traditional herbal healer,” the agency quoted the judge as saying.
“I have considered your plea for mercy, your lawyer’s allocutus and submission of the prosecutor, and I hereby sentence you to 14 years jail term.”
The judge ordered that the sentence should commence the day he was arrested.
The court also ordered the convict’s family to ensure his rehabilitation upon release.
Arraignment
The convict was initially arraigned on a charge of defilement on 4 April 2021 by the Lagos State Government.
“He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the state’s lawyer, Bukola Okeowo, called two witnesses – the survivor’s mother and an investigative police officer, through whom compelling evidence and exhibits were tendered as evidence,” the agency wrote.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court nullifies Rivers LG elections
“The survivor’s mother narrated to the court how she took her daughter who had epilepsy to the convict for healing.”
According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999