The Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced a herbalist, Segun Shina, to 14 years imprisonment for attempted sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl who suffered from epilepsy.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) made this known on Thursday via its X handle.

The agency caters to the needs of domestic and sexual survivors by providing legal, medical emergency assistance, counselling and psychological and psycho-social support.

Judgement

The Judge, Rahman Oshodi, sentenced Mr Shina on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to an amended one-count charge of attempted sexual assault.

The agency explained that the convict’s name would be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by the state.

“You exploited the child seeking help for epilepsy, and you also betrayed the trust placed on you as a traditional herbal healer,” the agency quoted the judge as saying.

“I have considered your plea for mercy, your lawyer’s allocutus and submission of the prosecutor, and I hereby sentence you to 14 years jail term.”

The judge ordered that the sentence should commence the day he was arrested.

The court also ordered the convict’s family to ensure his rehabilitation upon release.

Arraignment

The convict was initially arraigned on a charge of defilement on 4 April 2021 by the Lagos State Government.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the state’s lawyer, Bukola Okeowo, called two witnesses – the survivor’s mother and an investigative police officer, through whom compelling evidence and exhibits were tendered as evidence,” the agency wrote.

“The survivor’s mother narrated to the court how she took her daughter who had epilepsy to the convict for healing.”

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

