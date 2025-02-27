The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a review of its annual registration premium programmes for enrollees, effective from April 2025.

The update was disclosed by the Kaduna State Coordinator, Tainimu Aminu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mr Aminu explained that the review was prompted by the increased costs in the authority’s capitation and drug prices.

“Our capitation last year was 750, and it has been reviewed to 1,200. This increment will take effect from April 2025,” he said.

“The review also includes changes to the fee-for-service rate, which will increase to N700.”

He further stated that drug prices have increased, prompting the need for adjustments.

Mr Aminu outlined the following premium adjustments: the GIFSHIP individual plan for one to three persons, which was previously priced at N45,000, has now been increased to N66,450 annually.

“The family plan for four persons has increased from N60,000 to N88,600. Additionally, for a group of 10 or more, the premium has increased from N15,000 per person to N22,150 per person.

“Extra dependents, previously priced at N15,000, will now cost N22,150.”

He also emphasised the importance of knowing their rights and privileges to prevent violations.

“Know your rights, demand your rights, and report when your rights are breached,” he advised.

He highlighted several key entitlements for enrollees, including the right to access medical treatment as outlined in the NHIS benefit package and the right to select and change healthcare facilities.

Additionally, he said enrolees had the right to complain about negligence by healthcare providers.

“Enrolees are also entitled to receive healthcare at any NHIS-accredited facility in an emergency, the right to seek redress when their rights are breached, and the right to be served with dignity and efficiency.”

(NAN)

