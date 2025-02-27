The ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was removed by his colleagues, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, surrounded by security personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent observed that Mr Obasa arrived at the Lagos Assembly at exactly 12:05 p.m., accompanied by two lawmakers loyal to him.

Mr Obasa went straight into the Speaker’s office while other lawmakers, loyal to Mojisola Meranda, the current Speaker, watched the unfolding drama.

All entry and exit points leading to the Assembly have been closed as the situation continues to develop.

NAN recalls that protesters had stormed the Lagos Assembly on Thursday to demonstrate against the withdrawal of Ms Meranda’s security details.

Earlier, all police escorts assigned to the Speaker, as well as security personnel guarding the Assembly complex, were withdrawn without explanation.

This sudden action has left the Speaker and the entire legislative house dangerously exposed, raising serious concerns about the motives behind it.

The crisis began on 13 January after Mr Obasa was removed over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct.

He was immediately replaced by his deputy, Ms Meranda, while Fatai Mojeed assumed the role of Deputy Speaker.

On 14 January, Mr Obasa approached the Lagos High Court to challenge his removal by his colleagues. The matter is still in court.

(NAN)

