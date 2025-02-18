The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has taken a major step in strengthening health security across the region with the establishment of the Technical Advisory Council (TAC) for the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC).

This initiative aims to enhance disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and coordinated response to public health threats in West Africa.

The inaugural workshop, held in Abuja on Tuesday, brought together public health experts, community leaders, and key stakeholders, including representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the ECOWAS RCSDC, Mamadou Diarrassouba emphasised the urgency of strengthening health systems in light of recent outbreaks in the region.

Mr Diarrassouba, who was represented by a member of the commission, Sani Adamu said the Ebola outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for robust health systems, effective surveillance, and swift disease control.

“In response, the ECOWAS authority established the RCSDC to identify, assess, and respond to health threats,” he said.

“To support this mandate, a Technical Advisory Council (TAC) has been created to provide scientific and technical guidance, ensuring that the centre’s programmes are evidence-based and aligned with regional and global health priorities.”

He noted that the establishment of the council is a crucial step in strengthening health security in West Africa, urging members to collaborate, share expertise, and ensure the ECOWAS RCSDC is equipped with the latest technical knowledge.

State of Healthcare in Africa

Africa’s healthcare system continue to face challenges, from inadequate infrastructure and shortages of skilled professionals to limited access to essential medical services.

While progress has been made in expanding healthcare coverage, many countries still struggle with fragile systems unable to respond effectively to disease outbreaks and other public health emergencies.

The continent bears the highest global burden of public health crises, with over 100 major health emergencies reported annually. Outbreaks such as Ebola, COVID-19, Sudan Virus Disease (SVD), and Marburg have highlighted the urgent need for stronger surveillance, preparedness, and response mechanisms.

At the same time, the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer continue to place additional strain on already overstretched healthcare systems.

Recognising these challenges, African governments and regional bodies like ECOWAS have intensified efforts to strengthen health security. Collaborations with international organisations, including the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), also play a crucial role in enhancing emergency response capabilities.

Health Reforms

At the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate highlighted the critical role of regional collaboration and policy reforms in enhancing health security across West Africa.

Mr Pate, who was represented by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, stressed that lessons from past public health crises, particularly the Ebola epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic, have made it clear that public health security transcends national borders.

“The sweeping impacts of climate change, rapid urbanisation, recurring humanitarian crises, and systemic vulnerabilities within our health systems have significantly amplified the risks posed by emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases,” he said.

“It is a regional imperative. Our collective experiences remind us that our resilience depends on the strength of our shared systems, mutual trust, and our capacity for rapid, coordinated action.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to health sector transformation through key policy initiatives, including the National Health Sector Renewal Initiative Programme (NHSRIP).

He also highlighted the Health Workforce Migration Policy and national strategies on NCDs as crucial measures to address workforce shortages and improve healthcare delivery.

He further pointed to the significant increase in budgetary allocations, particularly through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), as evidence of Nigeria’s dedication to achieving universal health coverage.

He urged ECOWAS member states to adopt a unified approach, leveraging these policies and initiatives to build a resilient regional health system capable of responding effectively to public health challenges.

Collaboration in public health emergencies

The WHO Regional Emergency Director, Abdou Gueye emphasised the pressing need for a coordinated response to public health emergencies in Africa.

Mr Gueye, who was represented by Alexander Chimbaru, noted that the African region bears the highest burden of global health crises.

He said recent outbreaks including SVD in Uganda, Marburg in Tanzania, and cholera, measles, yellow fever, meningitis, and Mpox across multiple countries continue to strain fragile healthcare systems, disrupt essential services, and threaten economic stability.

He commended the establishment of TAC at the ECOWAS RCSDC, describing it as a crucial step towards enhancing regional health governance, surveillance, and emergency preparedness. He noted that TAC’s contributions will be vital in strengthening Africa’s ability to detect and respond to multiple health threats.

Reaffirming WHO’s commitment, he stated that WHO Africa remains dedicated to saving lives and reducing suffering during crises, whether from conflict, disease outbreaks, or natural disasters.

