We’ve identified the top 5 best crypto casinos and Bitcoin casinos: JACKBIT, 7Bit Casino, Thunderpick, KatsuBet, and MIRAX. These casinos stand out for their top-notch game libraries, excellent customer service, latest security, secure banking options, and more. Read on to discover why they’re the best choice for your crypto and Bitcoin gaming experience!

Top Online Crypto Casinos & Exclusive Bonuses 2025 Added!

● JACKBIT: 30% Rakeback Bonus + No Wagering 100 Free Spins

● 7Bit Casino: Welcome Pack of 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins

● KatsuBet: Welcome Bonus 325% + 200 Free Spins; up to 5 BTC or $6000 on 4 deposits

● MIRAX Casino: Welcome Package 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

● Thunderpick: 100% Casino First Deposit Bonus of up to €2,000

Best Crypto Casinos Of 2025 Reviewed!

#1. JACKBIT 4.9/5 ⭐

● Established Year – 2022.

● License – Curacao eGaming Commission & Anjouan Gambling Authority.

● Owned and Operated by – Ryker B.V.

🎯Game Library

JACKBIT, the best crypto casino offers one of the best game libraries available in the gambling industry. Over 7,000 games in different categories are available here. The categories are Drops & Wins, slot games, jackpot games, megaways, video poker, table games, bonus buys, lotto, video bingos, instant games, scratch cards, live casino games, etc.

Many interesting mini-games and an exciting sportsbook are also available here. The sportsbook includes different popular sports and events. Soccer, Basketball, Table Tennis, Ice Hockey, Rugby, Snooker, Boxing, Table Tennis, etc. are some of the available sports in the JACKBIT online crypto casino.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

An interesting wager-free welcome bonus offer is available in this online crypto casino. You will get 100 free spins wager free here. The bonus promo code is ‘WELCOME’ and the minimum deposit required here is 50 USD. You can redeem this bonus offer in the game ‘Book of Dead’.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

● Tournaments.

○ Daily Tournaments – 1000 free spins.

○ Weekly Tournaments – $10,000.

● Sports Welcome Bonus – 100% no-risk bonus.

● Rakeback VIP Club – Instant Rakeback, no wagering requirements, no maximum limits.

● Bet Insurance – 10% cashback as a freebet.

● Social Media Bonus – Follow the social media pages of JACKBIT and win rewards.

💳Banking Methods

BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, XRP, USDC, ADA, DOGE, TRX, MATIC, SHIBA, DAI, BCH, LTC, XMR, DASH, are some of the accepted cryptocurrencies in this crypto gambling site.

VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, Neteller, Pix, and Bank Transfer are some of the available fiat transaction methods in this best Bitcoin casino.

Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros✔️

Cons❌

Supports Android and iOS devices.

Fiat payment methods are limited.

Excellent banking methods.

#2. 7Bit Casino 4.8/5 ⭐

🔥 Claim 325% Bonus + 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins – Join Today!

● Established Year – 2014.

● License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

● Owned and Operated by – Dama N.V.

🎯Game Library

7Bit online crypto casino offers a tremendous game library of more than 10,000 games in different genres. Over a hundred game providers offer all the 10,000-plus games in 7Bit, the best crypto casino. Yggdrasil, Claw Buster, Peter & Sons, Reflex Gaming, Reel Play, Jelly, etc. are some of the game providers available here. Other than slot games, table games, instant games, and other categories, there are some other collections available such as virtual sports, diamonds, penny slots, fruit, high-risk, low-risk, etc.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

In the case of the welcome bonus package, 7Bit, the best Bitcoin casino offers the biggest package of 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins. You will get it in the first four deposits.

● First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

● Second Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

● Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.5 BTC.

● 100% up to 1 BTC plus 50 free spins.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

● Exclusive Bonus Offers.

○ Big Win Offer – 45 free spins.

○ New Game Offer – 45 free spins.

● Cashback Bonus Offer.

○ Weekly Cashback – Up to 20%.

● Telegram Bonus Offers.

○ Telegram Offer – 50 free spins.

○ Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins.

○ Telegram Sunday Offer – 66 free spins.

● Reload Bonus Offers.

○ Monday Offer – 25% up to 5 mBTC plus 50 free spins.

○ Wednesday Offer – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

○ Friday Offer – 111 free spins.

○ Weekend Offer 99 free spins.

💳Banking Methods

The available banking methods in the 7Bit crypto gambling site are Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, VISA, Skrill, Interac, Neteller, Paysafe Card, Mastercard, etc.

Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros✔️

Cons❌

Seamless registration process.

Restricted in a few countries.

Customer-first approach.

#3. KatsuBet 4.8/5 ⭐

🎁 Grab 325% Bonus + 200 Free Spins – Up To 5 BTC Awaits!

● Established Year – 2020.

● License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

● Owned and Operated by – Dama N.V.

🎯Game Library

Kastsubet, the best crypto casino provides a game library that includes over 7,000 games. The game categories include slot games, instant games, bonus wagering, bonus buys, table games, card games, live casino games, poker games, cashback, penny slots, etc.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

KatsuBet online crypto casino includes a thrilling welcome bonus package of 5 BTC plus 200 free spins and players will get it in the first four deposits.

● Welcome Bonus Offer – 325% + 5 BTC plus 200 free spins or $6000

● First Deposit – 100% up to 1.5 BTC plus 100 free spins.

● Second Deposit – 75% up to 1.25 BTC plus 100 free spins.

● Third Deposit – 50% up to 1.25 BTC.

● Fourth Deposit – 100% up to 1 BTC.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

● Highroller Welcome Bonus – 50% of up to 0.029 BTC.

● Monday Reload Bonus – 25% up to 0.0048 BTC plus 50 free spins.

● Wednesday Free Spins – 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

● Thursday Loot Boxes – 45, 85, or 100 free spins.

● Birthday Bonus – A surprise gift from the casino’s side on your birthday.

💳Banking Methods

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, EcoPayz, Virtual Credit Card, Bank Transfer, etc. are some of the banking methods available in this Bitcoin gambling site.

Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros✔️

Cons❌

Accepts fiat currencies.

Some payment methods have fees.

Quality customer service.

#4. MIRAX 4.7/5 ⭐

🚀 Get 325% Bonus + 150 Free Spins – Sign Up & Play Now!

● Established Year – 2022.

● License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

● Owned and Operated by – Hollycorn N.V. Casinos.

🎯Game Library

Over 7,000 games are available in different categories such as slot games, instant wins, jackpot games, bonus wagering, bonus buys, megaways, live casino games, table games, etc. Over 15 slot themes are available in MIRAX, the best crypto casino. More than 30 game providers offer all games available here.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

An interesting welcome bonus package of 325% up to 5 BTC plus 150 free spins is available for newly registered players in the best crypto casino. This welcome bonus is available in the first four deposits for players.

● First Deposit – 100% match bonus of up to 400 USD plus 100 free spins.

● Second Deposit – 75% match bonus of up to 600 USD plus 50 free spins.

● Third Deposit – 50% match bonus of up to 1000 USD.

● Fourth Deposit – 100% match bonus of up to 2000 USD.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

● New Game Bonus – 45 free spins.

● Reload Bonus Offers.

○ Monday Reload Bonus – Up to 0.0048 BTC plus 50 free spins.

○ Wednesday Reload Bonus – Up to 35, 75, or 100 free spins.

○ Thursday Lootbox Bonus – Up to 100 free spins.

○ Weekend Free Spins – 33 free spins.

○ Highroller Cashback Offer – 10, 15, 05r 20% cashback offers.

💳Banking Methods

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Binance Chain, Tron, Cardano, Mifinity, MuchBetter, Neosurf, Flexepin, VISA, Mastercard, Online Banking, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, PPiastrix, EcoPayz, eMerchantPay, etc. are some of the available banking options in MIRAX online Bitcoin casino.

Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros✔️

Cons❌

Provably fair gameplay.

No application is available.

The latest security features are available.

#5. Thunderpick 4.7/5 ⭐

💰 Double Your First Deposit – 100% Bonus Up To €2,000!

● Established Year – 2017.

● License – Curacao eGaming Commission.

● Owned and Operated by – Paloma Media B.V.

🎯Game Library

Thunderpick, the best crypto casino has an excellent game collection including more than 3,000 games. Among the 3,000 games, over 2,000 games are slot games and all these slot games have demo mode so players can try and understand them. Games are available in different genres like slot games, table games, poker, bingo, craps, game shows, etc.

🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions

You will get two welcome bonus offers, one is a casino bonus and the other one is a sportsbook bonus.

● Casino Welcome Bonus – 100% up to €2,000.

● Sports Welcome Bonus – 100% up to €600.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

● Thunderpick Giveaway – Up to €8,000.

● Thunder Race – Up to €3,000.

● Refer A Friend – Refer your friends or family members and earn rewards.

💳Banking Methods

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, VISA, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc. are some of the available banking methods in this best online crypto casino.

Pros and Cons of The Casino

Pros✔️

Cons❌

Excellent sportsbook.

Some games are not available in some regions.

Demo modes for slot games.

How We Ranked The Best Crypto Casinos?

The factors our casino experts have considered to choose the best crypto casinos are the reputation of the crypto casino, the game library of the Bitcoin casino, the security features available in the online crypto casino, the customer service offered by the casino, the bank methods available in the casino, etc. These factors are briefly mentioned below.

1. The Reputation of The Casino

Our experts considered the reputation of the casino as one of the important factors. The above-mentioned five casinos have the best reputation because they have no negative history dealing with cryptocurrencies. All those crypto casinos are operating with a gambling license issued by a reputable organization. When you check the user review, mostly you will see positive responses from the users.

2. The Game Library

The top five online crypto casinos mentioned above have a huge game collection. Among those five Bitcoin casinos, 7Bit Casino offers the most games with more than 10,000 games from over a hundred game providers. You can see many popular games in different categories including slot games, live casino games, table games, poker, etc.

3. Customer Service

Customer service is an important option when we choose a crypto casino to gamble online. The five best crypto casinos our experts have chosen offer two common services, one is an email service and the other one is a live chat facility. The live chat facility is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some of the reputable online crypto casinos offer live chat facilities in all the supported languages in the casino.

4. Security Features

This is also an important factor to consider. The casinos we have here offer almost all the latest security features. SSL encryption, TLS encryption, blockchain securities, modern firewall systems, etc. are some of the available security features in these best Bitcoin casinos.

5. Banking Methods

Every reputable online crypto casino must offer safe and secure banking methods to players. In the case of the above-mentioned five online crypto casinos, all the available transaction methods are safe and secure to use. All those casinos accept not only crypto but also fiat currencies.

The Popular Cryptocurrencies Accepted By Crypto Gambling Sites

The popular cryptocurrencies available in the world that are accepted by most of the online crypto casinos are:

● Bitcoin (BTC)

● Ethereum (ETH)

● Tether (USDT)

● Dogecoin (DOGE)

● Litecoin (LTC)

● Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

● Ripple (XRP)

● Solana (SOL)

● Cardano (ADA)

● Tron (TRX)

● Binance Coin (BNB)

● USD Coin (USDC)

● Polkadot (DOT)

● Shiba Inu (SHIBA)

● Avalanche (AVAX)

● Chainlink (LINK)

Final Verdict on Best Crypto Casinos Of 2025

So, these are the top five best crypto casinos available in the industry. Now you might have understood why our casino experts have selected these five online crypto casinos as the best. The features offered by these Bitcoin casinos are better than the many other available online crypto casinos. Consider online gambling for an entertainment purpose only and always read the terms and conditions of the casinos before registering at them. If you are new to the crypto gambling world, choose any of the above casinos without any doubts.

FAQ’s

● Are Crypto Casinos Safe And Secure To Use?

All reputable crypto casinos operate with an online license and offer all the safety features to protect players and their privacy. It is completely safe and secure to use.

● Which Of The Top Five Casinos Offer The Biggest Welcome Bonus Package?

7Bit Casino provides the biggest welcome bonus package compared to other reputable crypto casinos. This casino offers a welcome bonus offer of 325% up to 5.25 BTC plus 250 free spins.

● What Are The Factors To Consider When Choosing An Online Casino To Gamble?

Consider factors like reputation, game library, banking options, customer service, security features, etc.

● Do These Crypto Casinos Offer Fiat Payment Methods?

The above-mentioned five casinos accept fiat payment methods like VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, Interac, etc.

● Do These Casinos Offer The Latest Slot Games?

The top five casinos mentioned above offer interesting slot games to their players.

