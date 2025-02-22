In achieving its vision of empowering and advocating women miners as a way of fostering their inclusion, safety, and prosperity while promoting gender equality and sustainable development, the Nigerian Indigenous Women in Mining and Natural Resource Organisation (NIWIMNRO) has concluded its inaugural one-day training for Nigerian indigenous women artisans in the mining industry.

The training, which was conducted in Abuja on Wednesday, brought together women artisanal miners from Niger and Nasarawa states, aimed to advance their skills, safety, legal rights and health insurance for sustainable growth and development.

With support from the Solid Mimerals Development Fund, the participants were selected to represent the communities of women involved in the mining sector.

The need for the training

According to the organisers, the training was part of the organisation’s commitment to addressing the specific needs and challenges faced by women in the mining sector.

NIWIMNRO’s Managing Director, Felicia Dairo, emphasised that the organisation’s vision is centred on empowering and advocating women in the mining industry, particularly those at the grassroots level whose contributions often go unrecognised.

She stated: “The mining sector remains largely patriarchal, yet many women are breaking barriers against strong headwinds. These women defy the odds every day, yet their efforts are often overlooked. As an organisation, our mission is to ensure that these women receive the recognition and support they deserve as key contributors to sustainable development.

“To achieve this, we recognise the importance of capacity building, helping them understand their rights within the sector. That’s why we launched this pilot training in Abuja, focusing on legal rights and other important knowledge to empower them.

“However, our efforts do not stop here. We are committed to expanding this initiative to all the geo-political zones of Nigeria, ensuring that more artisanal women miners gain access to the knowledge and tools they need to thrive. Our ultimate goal is to make the mining sector a safer, more inclusive space for women.

“We will continue advocating for these women and providing them with the necessary support to amplify their voices and strengthen their role in driving sustainable development”, Mrs Dairo emphasised.

Facilitator speaks

One of the training facilitators, Israel Ojo, while speaking on the importance of safety and well-being in the mining industry, highlighted the dangers associated with mining and the need for women miners to prioritise their safety and health.

Mr Ojo also stressed that women miners should be protected and empowered to work in a safe and healthy environment.

He said: “Women who engaged in the project of mining should be empowered by the state and the federal government for their brave minds and not to endanger their lives as people who are struggling to survive in the industry”.

He stressed that the training is to highlight the danger associated with mining, teaching them how they can pay attention to those factors that are of danger to their lives.

Another facilitator, Emily Offodile, who focused on the legal rights of women miners explained that women miners have the right to equal pay for equal work, protection from harassment and bullying, and access to personal protective equipment.

Ms Offodile also emphasised the importance of women miners being aware of their rights and advocating themselves in the workplace.

The training also covered financial skills, including financial management and literacy. This session was designed to help women miners manage their finances effectively, make informed decisions about investments, and negotiate fair prices for their minerals, Ms Offodile told the mentees.

Participants comments.

The participants were excited about the training, and many expressed their gratitude to NIWIMNRO for providing them with this opportunity.

Victoria Samuel, a 35-year-old miner with 17 years of experience, said that the training had opened her eyes to the importance of safety and financial management.

“We have learned how to protect ourselves from the danger associated with the workplace. We also learned to protect ourselves from accidents in the mining sites. We were also taught our legal rights as female miners”, Mrs Samuel said.

She explained that she had previously focused solely on mining minerals without considering the risks to her health and safety.

Teni Haruna, another participant, said that the training had been an eye-opener, and she was grateful to have learned about her rights as a woman miner.

Mrs Haruna also appreciated the emphasis on financial management, saying that she would use the skills she learned to improve her financial situation.

To ensure the overall well-being of the participants, the training session concluded with a routine medical check conducted by a dedicated medical team.

This health assessment aimed to evaluate the miners’ physical condition, identify any underlying health concerns, and provide guidance on preventive healthcare measures.

About NIWIMNRO

The Nigeria Indigenuos women in Mining and Natural Resource Organisation (NIWIMNRO) joins the growing chain of efforts of civic groups and, increasingly, from governments, to distinguish the status of women in artisanal mining, and address gender-specific issues and promote gender equality within the sector that embraces initiatives at enabling women’s access to resources, education, and healthcare, as well as advocating for their rights and safety in the workplace.

NIWIMNRO’s initiative recognises that women miners face unique challenges and vulnerabilities, including limited access to education, training, and economic opportunities.

