A New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) member of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Galambi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Reading the defection letter at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja, the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, quoted the defecting lawmaker as saying that his defection was hinged on the crisis in NNPP.
Mr Abbas welcomed the lawmaker representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa to the APC and urged his party members to welcome him to their fold.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recently, the National Assembly has been hit by a gale of defections from opposition political parties to the ruling APC.
|
NAN also reports that Amos Magaji, representing Zangon Kataf of Kaduna State moved from PDP to APC, while Salisu Koko, representing Koko-Besse/Maiyama of Kebbi State, also defected to the ruling party.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999