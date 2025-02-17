Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have faulted the presence of armed personnel of State Security Services(SSS) at the assembly complex in Ikeja on Monday.

The House, at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, called on the state’s Director of SSS to explain the reasons for the personnel’s presence.

There was commotion at the Assembly on Monday as lawmakers and legislative staff clashed with men of the SSS after their arrival at the chamber.

The complex was shut for several hours before some legislative staff forced the chamber’s doors open. Mrs

Meranda faulted the presence of SSS 0men at the complex, accusing the service of intimidation and harassment of lawmakers.

She said the “invasion” of the Assembly complex by SSS personnel was an attack on democracy.

” I am appealing to the leadership of the DSS to let us know the reason for taking over the House of Assembly, especially coming to this chamber with weapons”, she said.

Speaking, Kehinde Joseph(APC-Alimosho ll) urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the problems in the House to save democracy. MrJoseph described the presence and actions of the DSS personnel at the chamber as a national embarrassment.

The lawmaker also urged the National Assembly to intervene in the crisis in the House to reduce tension.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Another lawmaker, Stephen Ogundipe, while condemning the “invasion” of the House by SSS personnel, described it as an abuse of legislative procedure

“This is not government by barrels of gun. This is an aberration of democracy. Bringing in anarchy, that is what they have done today. It is a total embarrassment and harassment.

“Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses “We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker. Nobody can remove you,” he said.

In his contribution, another legislator, Abiodun Tobun, said the” invasion” of the Assembly was an aberration.

Mr Tobun said the leadership issues in the House could be resolved systematically rather than with the intervention of security operatives.

“A letter has been written on the floor of the House that the case (filed by the former Speaker against his removal)has been taken to court.

“We have the three arms of government: We have the legislative, the executive and the judiciary.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly suspends plenary indefinitely after invasion by security officers

“If somebody feels that it is the duty of that person to approach the court of competent jurisdiction to intervene, mediate and interpret, and we believe in a democratic setting, such intervention will survive rather than some officers to come to the chamber.

“This is unheard of. This is an embarrassment to the Lagos Assembly, embarrassment to the countries of Nigeria, embarrassment to the National Assembly parliaments, both the Senate and National Assembly, and embarrassment to democracy.

“I feel the leadership of the party, the government at the centre, state governments should rise up to question the invasion of this parliament today,” he said.

NAN reports that on 13 January, the speakership crisis started following the removal of the immediate past speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, over alleged financial impropriety and gross misconduct. He was immediately replaced by his Deputy, Mrs Meranda.

Mr Obasa last Friday had approached the Lagos High Court to challenge his removal by his colleagues.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

