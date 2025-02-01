StarTimes, in partnership with LaLiga, is set to deliver an unprecedented #LaLigaEXPERIENCE, bringing Nigerian football fans closer to the heart of Spanish football.

Through this exclusive initiative, a PREMIUM TIMES journalist will be in Seville, Spain, to provide in-depth coverage, including behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, cultural insights, and real-time match updates.

StarTimes’ commitment to bringing LaLiga closer to Nigerians

As a leading digital TV provider in Africa, StarTimes has significantly popularised LaLiga across Nigeria and the wider African market.

Through its affordable subscription packages and extensive sports coverage, StarTimes has made it easier for millions of football fans to follow their favourite LaLiga teams and players without breaking the bank.

With multiple LaLiga matches available live and in high definition across its sports channels, StarTimes ensures that Nigerian fans stay connected to the drama and excitement of Spanish football.

By offering budget-friendly bouquets, the broadcaster has enabled a broader audience to experience elite European football, reinforcing its status as a key driver of LaLiga’s growing influence in Africa.

This latest #LaLigaEXPERIENCE further cements StarTimes’ commitment to deepening fan engagement, not just through live match broadcasts, but also by delivering exclusive, immersive content that takes viewers beyond the pitch.

Trusted partner

PREMIUM TIMES has a reputation for high-quality investigative journalism and has consistently produced in-depth, analytical, and well-researched stories.

The publication also stands out for its unique storytelling, insightful reports, and balanced coverage of both local and international sports.

Through this #LaLigaEXPERIENCE, PREMIUM TIMES aims to offer its global audience an unparalleled connection to Spanish football, combining exclusive interviews with players, tactical insights, and cultural storytelling to bring readers closer to the action.

Exclusive access to Sevilla and the 9 February showdown

As part of the trip, the PREMIUM TIMES journalist will gain exclusive access to Sevilla FC, with a particular focus on the Nigerian players at the club.

Readers can expect insights into their training routines, personal experiences, and adaptation to life in LaLiga.

The highlight of the journey will be the 9 February LaLiga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona, where live updates, tactical breakdowns, and matchday atmosphere reports will provide an immersive experience.

Beyond Football

Beyond the football action, the #LaLigaEXPERIENCE will also shine a spotlight on Seville’s rich cultural heritage, allowing readers to explore the city’s historic landmarks, vibrant football traditions, and local cuisine.

This coverage will go beyond the game, offering an in-depth look at how football is deeply intertwined with Spanish culture.

Stay connected for exclusive content, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories, as PREMIUM TIMES, powered by StarTimes and LaLiga, brings the #LaLigaEXPERIENCE to life!

