The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has expressed concern over the Nigerian government’s delay in implementing the approved 50 per cent reduction in electricity bills for health and educational institutions.

In a communique issued Thursday at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Ilorin, Kwara State, MDCAN warned that the delay is hindering the delivery of quality healthcare services across the country.

The government had announced a 50 per cent electricity subsidy for universities and health institutions under Band A feeders in August 2024, but according to the association, institutions continue to grapple with high electricity costs.

“The NEC urges the Federal Government to implement the approved 50 per cent reduction in energy bills for health and educational institutions as a matter of urgency, to guarantee continuous services delivery and training,” the communique read.

Proposed alternatives

MDCAN also called on state governments to align with the federal directive and approve similar reductions in electricity tariffs for state-owned hospitals.

The association urged state authorities to explore sustainable energy alternatives, such as renewable energy solutions, to address the recurring power shortages that negatively impact healthcare services.

MDCAN warned that the current energy crisis, coupled with worsening workforce shortages and poor working conditions, is further discouraging healthcare professionals from remaining in Nigeria.

The association also encouraged state governments to provide long-term energy solutions, ensuring that high operational costs do not cripple hospitals and educational institutions.

Health institutions, especially teaching hospitals nationwide, are struggling with increased electricity tariffs.

In 2024, prominent teaching hospitals like the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, and the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), faced prolonged blackouts and struggled with high electricity bills.

Brain drain, other concerns

Beyond the electricity subsidy, the NEC meeting addressed other pressing issues, including the mass exodus of medical professionals, delays in implementing agreements with healthcare workers, and insecurity affecting doctors and other medical personnel.

The NEC observed the negative impact of the shortage in medical manpower, cutting across all levels and cadres of healthcare professionals, with various healthcare workers failing to take up positions advertised in hospitals.

It noted that this has resulted in some units closing down within the backdrop of a massive brain drain in the health and medical education sectors.

“Nigeria has only one doctor for every 2,500 individuals, a far cry from the WHO recommendation of one doctor for every 600 individuals. With the prevailing “Japa” syndrome, the present situation is regrettably worse, especially for specialist services which MDCAN members provide,” it noted.

The NEC also demands the immediate release of a circular for the increase in the retirement age to 70 years for hospital consultants and 65 years for other healthcare workers as resolved in the resolutions reached with the federal government.

It encouraged the state governments to “adopt these resolutions wholly, to further close the gaps in the health workforce deficit across the states.”

More observations

MDCAN also called on university Vice-Chancellors particularly those of the South Western Zone and the University of Ilorin to implement the payment of clinical lecturers with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), “as being done across other regions in Nigeria, without further delay.”

It also appealed to the government to stop and reverse the proliferation of non-medical consultants across our hospitals.

“This is to forestall patient’s safety, and to ensure proper management of patients and avoid unnecessary controversies in patient management,” it noted.

“The NEC rejects the continuous discrimination by some Nigerian universities against Medical Fellowship Holders, preventing them from reaching the peak of their career based on not possessing a PhD degree.

The NEC reiterates that the Medical and Dental Fellowships suffice both as academic and professional qualification in medical training and career advancement.

The NEC also urged the government to continue addressing the safety concerns of medical doctors and healthcare workers, while acknowledging the efforts of the Nigerian military, police, and other security agencies in improving the country’s security.

