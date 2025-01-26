A lawmaker, Stephen Ogundipe, has disputed the former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa’s claim that he remains speaker.

The lawmaker said Mr Obasa was removed by the majority of members.

Mr Ogundipe, the former chairman of the Committee on Information, stated this in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obasa faulted his removal by lawmakers on Saturday at his residence in Ikeja.

Insisting he remained the speaker, Mr Obasa said: “My status in the house? I believe strongly, I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done.

“If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it.”

In response, Mr Ogundipe said Mr Obasa’s removal followed due process, warning that any attempt by Mr Obasa to cause unrest would be resisted by the majority of members who unanimously elected Mojisola Meranda.

Mr Ogundipe emphasised that over two-thirds of the Lagos Assembly members were united behind the new speaker.

He noted that it was unparliamentary for Mr Obasa to continue claiming the speakership after being constitutionally removed.

He stated: “The position of the House remains the same, and nothing has changed.

“The position being canvassed by former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is uncalled for and unparliamentary.

“The majority of members elected Obasa as speaker for the 10th Assembly and we also at the said plenary took majority decision to remove him and stand by the new speaker. So, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary statutory orders to remove their principal officers, including the speaker.”

Mr Ogundipe appealed to Mr Obasa to maintain peace and harmony, as his current stance could lead to unrest and not yield positive results.

According to Mr Ogundipe, peace is what we want in Lagos, and peace is what people of Lagos will achieve.

(NAN)

