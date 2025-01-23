Thoughts and Mace Advisory (T&M), a policy and legal consulting firm, has announced its official registration and opening of a new office in Senegal.

This development represents an important step in T&M’s mission to empower third-sector firms, enhance governance, and provide expert support to clients across the African continent, according to a statement signed by the organisation’s principal partner in Senegal, Ibrahim’s Niang.

Established in 2006, T&M has dedicated its efforts to capacity building, advocacy, public policy analysis, and governance consulting.

The advisory firm was founded by Jude Ilo, a lawyer and former head of Open Society Foundations in Nigeria. Mr Ilo was recently appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Hague Institute for Innovation of Law(HiiL)

The organisation has a presence in Nigeria and with a new office in Senegal, the firm hopes to solidify its footprint in West Africa, positioning it to better serve its growing client base in the region.

Mr Niang said the Senegal office is expected to be fully operational in 2025. “It will have autonomy in operations and programmes and will collaborate with the Nigerian office to implement cross-country projects. It will be led by Fanta Diaby, a seasoned human resources specialist and manager with extensive expertise in the private sector. Fanta holds two master’s degrees: one in Human Resources Management and another in Financial Policy and Engineering. With extensive experience supporting firms in the telecommunications and extractive sectors, she brings strong expertise in accounting, project management, talent management, and finance,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of setting an office in Senegal, the organisation’s principal partner said the West African country has a vibrant civil society space that plays a critical role in addressing social, economic, and cultural challenges.

Therefore, he added that, “T&M’s expertise in capacity building, advocacy, and governance positions it as a valuable partner to local CSOs striving to enhance their impact.”

By formally establishing operations in the country, “T&M will collaborate with government agencies, civil society organizations, and private-sector actors in Senegal to address critical policy and legal challenges while fostering sustainable development.”

About Thoughts and Mace Advisory

Thoughts and Mace Advisory is a policy, legal, and third-sector consulting firm focused on providing innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Drawing on its partners’ extensive experience in governance and policy support, T&M said it is committed to delivering tailored services that anticipate and address the unique concerns of its clients.

