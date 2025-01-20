The Nigerian military has announced the killing of the son of Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist who has carried out several attacks on communities in the North-west.

Military spokesperson Edward Buba said the younger Turji was killed on Friday when troops attacked Mr Turji’s stronghold in the Fakai high ground area of Zamfara.

He did not disclose the age of the younger Turji but suggested he was also a combatant.

Mr Buba, an army major general, in his Monday statement, said several other terrorists were also killed in the attack. However, the ringleader, Mr Turji, escaped, he said.

He said the terrorist leader’s son was killed alongside scores of other terrorists during a coordinated operation between troops of ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’ and the military’s air component.

Mr Buba added that the operation was conducted on 17 January along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai, Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis.

According to him, the intensity of troops’ firepower resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed.

“The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Bello Turji.

“The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act escaped abandoning his son and combatants,” he said.

Mr Turji is one of Nigeria’s most notorious terrorists. Apart from attacking communities in north-west Nigeria, killing and kidnapping at will, he also often releases videos where he brags about his attacks and dares the military.

His escape from the Friday attack indicates he could still continue his terror activities.

Mr Buba said the troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin camp known as Idi Mallam along Zango Kagara Forest, killing three terrorists and apprehending three suspected collaborators.

He noted that troops recovered two machine guns and one AK47 Rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

“Other things the troops recovered were 61 rustled cattle and 44 sheep among other sundry items.

“Troops are sustaining the onslaught against the terrorist.

“Overall, the troops continued to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens across the country,” he said.

