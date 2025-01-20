A 40-year-old man has allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The man, Uchenna Okpara, allegedly attacked the victim, Uchenna Unakalamba, with a broken bottle during an argument.
In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said the suspect, Mr Okpara, had been arrested by police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.
Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident occurred on Thursday in Ubomiri, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.
|
The police spokesperson said the incident followed “a minor dispute” in the family.
“Responding to a distress call, police operatives apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon.
“The victim was confirmed dead at the hospital, and the suspect remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent prosecution,” he said.
A video clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed the suspect confessing that he stabbed the victim to death “out of anger” because he (Unakalamba) attacked him with “a small knife” during a disagreement.
Arrest of kidnapper during shootout
Mr Okoye said, in a separate incident, police operatives dismantled a notorious kidnapping syndicate on Thursday in Imo State.
The spokesperson said the operatives carried out the operation in a forest near Agwa, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.
He said the operation, which was in response to a tip-off, led to the arrest of one suspect, Ozioma Dike, after a shootout.
“He is expected to be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation,” the police said of Mr Dike.
Mr Okoye said that during the shootout, other members of the syndicate fled into the bushes.
READ ALSO: Alleged N12.3bn fraud: Otudeko’s lawyer protests in court
“Recovered from the suspect were a pump-action rifle loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition and an iPhone belonging to a victim who had been kidnapped on 8 January 2025, in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area,” he said.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of a group responsible for several kidnappings in Ubomiri, Ogbaku, and Ohii communities within Mbaitoli Local Government Area.”
The police spokesperson said efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.
Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has assured residents of Imo of the commitment of the police to eradicate kidnapping and other crimes in the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999