A 40-year-old man has allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The man, Uchenna Okpara, allegedly attacked the victim, Uchenna Unakalamba, with a broken bottle during an argument.

In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, said the suspect, Mr Okpara, had been arrested by police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident occurred on Thursday in Ubomiri, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the incident followed “a minor dispute” in the family.

“Responding to a distress call, police operatives apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the hospital, and the suspect remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent prosecution,” he said.

A video clip obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed the suspect confessing that he stabbed the victim to death “out of anger” because he (Unakalamba) attacked him with “a small knife” during a disagreement.

Arrest of kidnapper during shootout

Mr Okoye said, in a separate incident, police operatives dismantled a notorious kidnapping syndicate on Thursday in Imo State.

The spokesperson said the operatives carried out the operation in a forest near Agwa, a community in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operation, which was in response to a tip-off, led to the arrest of one suspect, Ozioma Dike, after a shootout.

“He is expected to be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation,” the police said of Mr Dike.

Mr Okoye said that during the shootout, other members of the syndicate fled into the bushes.

“Recovered from the suspect were a pump-action rifle loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition and an iPhone belonging to a victim who had been kidnapped on 8 January 2025, in Ubomiri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area,” he said.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of a group responsible for several kidnappings in Ubomiri, Ogbaku, and Ohii communities within Mbaitoli Local Government Area.”

The police spokesperson said efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has assured residents of Imo of the commitment of the police to eradicate kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

