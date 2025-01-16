The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has urged for increased collaboration and funding for the defence sector to effectively combat banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation.

Mr Matawalle made the appeal during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal for the Ministry of Defence to the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Defence in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Daberechi Asonye, for the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, on Thursday in Abuja.

In his remarks, the minister underscored the importance of robust collaboration with lawmakers, adding that both the House and Senate Committees had shown unwavering commitment and cooperative efforts.

He noted that their steadfast support had been instrumental in the ministry’s achievements to date.

He described the current budget as insufficient given the modern security challenges faced by the nation.

“With the right equipment, we can significantly resolve the battle against banditry.

“The Ministry of Defence is tasked with providing essential equipment to various regions, a goal that remains unfulfilled due to budget constraints.

“In 2024, we were only able to procure some Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). We need more APCs to tackle insecurity swiftly”, he said.

Mr Matawalle expressed confidence that the legislative bodies would consider increasing the budgetary allocation for the ministry.

This, according to him, would enable the provision of necessary equipment to areas experiencing fresh attacks and facilitating a decisive action against banditry.

He extended his gratitude to the leadership of the committees for their continued support, emphasising that their cooperation has significantly contributed to the ministry’s progress.

In response, the leadership of the committees assured Mr Matawalle of sustained collaboration to ensure the successful realisation of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda on security.

The minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, and directors of the ministry.

(NAN)

