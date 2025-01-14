The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has described the allocation to the ministry as “inadequate,” stating that his ministry is expected to perform wonders despite poor funding.

Mr Matawalle stated this on Tuesday while defending his ministry’s budget before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence.

President Tinubu had in December 2024 presented a ₦49.7 trillion budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

According to the president, the security sector leads in allocation, with ₦4 trillion earmarked for it.

Mr Tinubu stated that the significant allocation to the security sector aligns with his administration’s commitment to ending insecurity nationwide.

However, Mr Matawalle painted a different picture, stating that the allocation cannot meet the needs of the Defence Headquarters.

He said he has been travelling across troubled regions using his funds, adding that the ministry cannot meet its obligations, including life insurance and other bills.

“We have non-payment and accumulated bills of group life insurance, which is very important. One of the key issues we face is the non-payment and accumulated bills of group life insurance for military personnel.

“I am requesting from the committee an additional sum of ₦20 billion to pay the families of deceased military personnel. That is one of our challenges.

“Mr Chairman, if you look at the budget for 2024, most of the barracks have an allocation of zero. How do we expect military personnel to perform when their living conditions are inadequate?

“All the provisions we made have zero allocations in the 2024 budget. And these are the people that we expect them to perform magic.

“And for us in the ministry, we face many challenges. Look at the 2025 budget—just ₦50 billion. We have a shortfall of ₦18 billion from last year’s budget, and people still expect the ministry to do wonders,” he said.

Mr Matawalle also noted that his ministry cannot renovate barracks and owes personnel serving on the frontlines.

“We could not renovate any barracks in 2024. We have received numerous complaints. We are unable to pay some of the entitlements owed to military personnel.

“They are in theatres of operation, and we cannot pay them. In fact, this month, I had to write a letter to Mr President to secure funds to pay even the presidential guards. The money was not there.

“So, Mr Chairman, I believe this committee can review the issue of the Ministry of Defence and find a way to increase funding so that you can expect more from us,” he said.

He added that banditry could be wiped out within a short period if the ministry were adequately funded.

Committee resolves to increase allocation to the ministry

A motion was later moved by the Deputy Spokesperson of the House, Philip Agbese, calling for an increase in the defence ministry’s budget.

The motion was adopted unanimously.

Speaking on the budget, the Chairman of the Committee, Babajimi Benson, assured that the House would ensure proper budget scrutiny.

“As representatives of the people, it is our duty to ensure that every naira is judiciously spent to strengthen the operational capacity of the armed forces and deliver tangible results,” Mr Benson said.

