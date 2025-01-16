The Public Health Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that the 2024 Spill-over Mass Administration of Medicine (MAM) to deworm children against schistosomiasis and soil helminthiasis would begin on 17 February.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, which will run from 17 to 21 February, was discussed at a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN also reports that the MAM exercise will be carried out in four area councils of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, and Kuje, targeting children between the ages of five and 14.

The campaign follows the suspension of the earlier MAM exercise in Abaji and Kwali in December 2024, which was delayed due to the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The FCT Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Eunice Ogundipe, who was represented by Mrs Lami Ndayako, explained that the stakeholders meeting was aimed at sensitising the public to the upcoming MAM exercise.

Mrs Ogundipe stressed that the medicine for schistosomiasis and soil helminthiasis should be administered to children only after they have eaten.

She emphasised that local community stakeholders would play a crucial role in spreading awareness about the importance of the medicine.

ALSO READ: Centre donates machine to FCTA to combat cervical cancer

“These stakeholders are respected in their communities and will help ensure the exercise is successful,” she said.

Mr Achai Ijah, Programme Officer at the FCT Health and Development Support Programme (HANDS), noted that the involvement of key community leaders, including traditional and religious leaders, would help boost acceptance of the MAM programme.

The Deputy Director at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Imaobong Okorie-Umah, said the ministry would review its approach and adopt new strategies to ensure that people accept the medicine.

Mrs Okorie-Umah, who is also the Programme Manager for Schistosomiasis and Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis at the ministry, encouraged parents to ensure their children eat enough food before taking the medicine.

The Coordinator of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Joseph Agbana, promised to ensure that private school proprietors educate parents about the deworming campaign.

