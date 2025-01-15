The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a preliminary guideline for prospective candidates ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.

JAMB also provided the steps to generate a profile code in a notice shared via its official X handle on Wednesday.

Requirements and procedure

To generate a profile, the board noted that candidates would need their National Identification Number (NIN) and a phone number that has never been used for UTME registration before.

It asked the prospective candidates to use their phone numbers to text their NIN to the JAMB short code for registration.

It said: “Type ‘NIN’ in capital letters, leave a space, then the actual National Identification Number and send it to either 55019 or 66019. eg. NIN 23456789012 sent to 55019 or 66019.”

Caution

The board also advised prospective candidates to keep their profile code generated safe, noting that it serves as a unique identifier for each candidate throughout the registration process.

JAMB asked candidates below 18 and who do not have a phone number to use their parent’s phone number or that of a close family member during their registration.

It explained that the SIM card is the candidate’s unique identifier with the board and, therefore, cautioned them against using phone numbers that can be inaccessible to them.

“The card is your unique identifier with the board and must not get lost at any point in time. Per adventure that happens, you should retrieve it as soon as possible because it cannot be replaced thereafter,” it said.

While the official date for the commencement of registration remains undisclosed, JAMB assured candidates that further details would be made available soon.

2025 UTME

Annually, over 1.5 million candidates take the UTME, an entrance examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

After passing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), individuals seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions are required to pass the computer-based UTME tests with a minimum score usually set by the institutions

While the 2025 registration exercise has not yet begun, JAMB stated it has already commenced the accreditation of registration centres in preparation for the upcoming exercise.

