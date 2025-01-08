Felix Anyansi-Agwu, the first vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed location in Abuja after being injured during an armed robbery attack at his Gwarinpa Estate residence in the early hours of Wednesday, 8 January.

The assailants reportedly ransacked his home, carting away a vehicle, mobile phones, cash, and other valuables worth several millions of naira, according to a statement issued by the NFF through its Director Communication Ademola Olajire.

Despite the ordeal, no lives were lost, the NFF statement affirmed.

Reacting to the incident, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau visited the Anyansi-Agwu family on Wednesday morning to show solidarity and pray for his swift recovery.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi also expressed support for the embattled football administrator, saying:

“The NFF President has been to the house of Chief Anyansi-Agwu. I will also be going to his house shortly to empathise with him and his family. This is an unwholesome incident, and the Executive Committee, Management and Staff of NFF feel the stress of the Anyansi-Agwu family at this period.”

Anyansi-Agwu, a former chairman of Enyimba FC and a celebrated figure in Nigerian football, has long been known for his contributions to the sport.

News of the attack has drawn widespread condemnation from the football community and calls for increased security in residential areas.

Further details indicate that the robbers invaded the home in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving destruction in their wake. The community has since expressed concerns about the growing insecurity in the area.

