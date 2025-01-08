A Federal High Court in Abuja has made an order of interim freezing and forfeiture of over N228.4 million linked to former Governor Theodore Orji of Abia State to the federal government on allegations of money laundering.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, also directed the EFCC to make publication of the order on its website and Daily Trust Newspaper.

According to Mr Nwite’s order, interested parties should show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.

The judge adjourned the matter until 3 February for a report of compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Orji also served as a two-term senator representing Abia Central District before retiring from active politics.

The anti-graft agency had, in the motion, ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/03/V/2025, brought the suit under Section 44(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The motion dated 30 December 2024 and filed on 2 January by Ms Yusuf was also brought under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The orders EFCC sought from the court

The lawyer sought an order granting an interim freezing and forfeiture of N228, 497, 773. 12 domiciled with Keystone Bank set out in the schedule attached to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She also sought “an order authorising the commission to make publication of interim freezing/forfeiture order made by this honourable court on the EFCC website and Daily Trust Newspaper and the interested parties to show cause within 14 days of the publication of the order.”

In her five-ground argument, the lawyer said the money described in the schedule was the subject matter of investigation by the EFCC and found in the possession of Effdee Nigeria Ltd.

She said it was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd is alleged to have conspired with others to defraud Abia State Government to wit: conspiracy, abuse of office, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and diversion of public funds.

“Effdee Nigeria Ltd, in whose possession the monies were found, is reasonably suspected to have conspired with Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji, the former Governor of Abia State, some officials in the former governor’s administration and his family members,” she said.

Ms Yusuf said EFCC was investigating them for the allegations following an intelligence report received by the commission against Mr Orji.

According to her, preserving the money pending investigation and or prosecution is necessary.

Background

Tahir Ahmed, an EFCC litigation officer, said that between 2016 and 2017, the commission sometimes received an intelligence report against Mr Orji, some officials in his administration, and his family members.

He averred that Effdee Nigeria Limited, a sewage and waste disposal entity, was used by the former governor, some officials in his administration, and his family members to divert and launder Abia State Government funds while Mr Orji was in office.

“The company was used to siphon funds and divert monies with the help of some officials of Keystone Bank,

“The Intelligence report was assigned to the Economic Governance Section of the commission for investigation,” he said.

He said the team commenced an investigation into the case, which led to the arrest of Austin Akuma, the divisional head of Keystone Bank Pic in Umuahia. He said Mr Akuma was discovered to be the middleman between the contractor (Effdee Nigeria Limited) and Erondu Uchenna Erondu, the former governor’s special adviser, general duties.

He alleged that the banker, in a statement made upon words of caution at the EFCC office, stated that it was agreed between himself (Akuma) and Erondu that the contractor’s company, Effdee Nigeria Limited, would be used to receive funds from Abia State Government accounts.

“Thereafter, the contractor would distribute these monies to several accounts of specific customers of the bank to be provided by the banker, after which these various customers would withdraw cash and return same to the banker who in turn takes the cash to the Special Adviser in the Government House,” he alleged, attaching the statements made as Exhibit EFCC 1.

According to him, letters of investigation activities were also written to Keystone Bank, and analysis of the statement of Effdee Nigeria Limited’s account revealed substantial inflow from various agencies in the Abia State Government, leaving a balance of N228 497 773.12.

Mr Ahmed, however, said that the investigation was still ongoing regarding the allegations received against the suspects.

He said the rest needed to be preserved to prevent the dissipation of the money pending the conclusion of the investigation and the conclusion of the multifarious criminal complaints and ongoing investigations pertaining to the suspects.

After Mr Yusuf moved the motion, Mr Nwite, who said the application was meritorious, granted the prayers.

