The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is set to recommence work on the 3.65-kilometre Borokiri-Okrika Road and three bridges project, which has been abandoned since 2012, an official said.

Boma Iyaye, NDDC’s executive director of Finance and Administration, announced this during an interactive forum with some stakeholders of the project on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He explained that the project would link Kolabi, Abatoru, Okpoka, and other coastal communities to the Port Harcourt metropolis.

“This 3.65-kilometre Borokiri-Okrika Road and three bridges project was initiated by previous NDDC administrations in 2012.

“Mobilisation fees were paid, and work began, but regrettably, the project was stalled for many years,” Mr Iyayi stated.

He noted that the project is one of the priority projects earmarked for completion under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“This project has been included in the 2024 NDDC budget, and now is the time to restart it.

“We organised this interactive session to inform the real owners of the project that contractors will soon return to the site to resume work on the project,” he added.

Mr Iyayi highlighted that, upon completion, the project would reduce travel time, enhance local trade, and significantly improve coastal communities’ access to essential services.

He assured stakeholders that the road and bridges would be completed within the planned timeframe and urged residents to cooperate with the project’s contractor.

The Amayanabo of Kirike Kingdom, Okrika, Tamuno-Omisiki Opuiyo, commended the NDDC management for its plan to recommence the project and assured the support of the Okrika people.

“We must not let our political differences hinder development. However, we appeal to the commission to engage a reliable and capable contractor to ensure the project’s timely completion,” he urged.

Samson Parker, an indigene of Okrika and former commissioner for health in Rivers State, expressed gratitude to Mr Tinubu and the NDDC board and management for reviving the road and bridges project.

“This project embodies a vision that will serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic revitalisation of the communities.

“Let us support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which the NDDC, under the leadership of Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is actively working to implement,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that traditional rulers, women and youth group representatives, and Community Development Committees from Okrika, Ogu/Bolo, and Port Harcourt attended the meeting.

