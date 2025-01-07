The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the health of all Nigerians amid reports of increased cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China and other regions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, said the agency is taking proactive measures to ensure the public is informed and prepared for any potential impact of HMPV.

Mr Idris said the NCDC is collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoH) to monitor the situation closely.

“Our commitment to safeguarding the health of all Nigerians remains unwavering,” he said.

“We are taking proactive measures to ensure that the public is informed and prepared for any potential impact of HMPV.”

Although no cases of HMPV have been reported in Nigeria, the Director General said the agency has ramped up surveillance efforts nationwide.

He noted that as of 6 January, Nigeria’s National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system has not reported any unusual increase in respiratory infections, including those caused by HMPV.

He, however, said the agency is taking precautionary steps to enhance the country’s preparedness and response capacity.

He also clarified that rumors regarding the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) are false.

About HMPV

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV, and supportive care remains the primary approach to recovery.

Recent reports indicate a significant rise in HMPV cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in countries including the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has highlighted a notable rise in hospital admissions due to HMPV-related complications, especially among children under five and older adults in care homes.

In light of this, the NCDC has advised the public to practice good hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and to avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

It also encouraged vulnerable groups to seek prompt medical attention if experiencing severe symptoms.

The infectious disease agency urged the public to adhere to the preventive measures outlined and to seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms consistent with HMPV infection.

NCDC’s Preparedness

The NCDC said it has implemented several preparedness measures in response to the evolving situation regarding the virus.

It said a dynamic risk assessment conducted in collaboration with international health partners classified the risk of HMPV for Nigeria as moderate, noting that this assessment will guide the NCDC’s response strategies to mitigate potential impacts.

It noted that it has put six measures in place to help in its preparedness including working with port health authorities to ensure robust preparedness at all international points of entry.

“This includes conducting a comprehensive situation analysis and developing an entry implementation protocol for HMPV. Quarantine facilities are being identified, and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials are being deployed to ensure adherence to hygiene protocols.”

It also said the NISS sites will now test for HMPV, alongside existing COVID-19 testing.

The agency also noted that it is collaborating with state governments to train healthcare workers, ensuring that adequate case management teams are in place.

