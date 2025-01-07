The police have arrested about 50 persons suspected to be involved in the theft of manhole covers in Abuja.

The arrests followed a coordinated raid on the Kabusa Pantaker Market on Sunday, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said on its X handle.

It listed those arrested as Bashir Usman, Shaibu Ibrahim, Sani Isah, Ibrahim Hassan, Mustapha Hassan, Awal Nawan, Umar Aliyu, Auta Umar, Simon Clement, Datti Ibrahim, Mohammed Salim, Ibrahim Ibrahim, Ifeanyi-Chukwu Emmanuel, Abba Ismail, Najib Abdul, Muhammed Lawal, Rabiu Ibrahim, Adamu Suleiman, Abdulkarim Abdullahi and Haruna Nasiru.

Other are Abdul Nai’ja, Josua Steven, Livinus Steven, Ismail Abdullahi, Munir Sada, Ibrahim Yahaya, Yahaya Musa, Dahiru Nasiru, Abdullahi Muhammed, Monday Barnabas, Hamisu Iman, Promise Abanonum, Ehieze Emeka, Ehieze Justice, Mohammed Inusa, Tijanni Suleiman, and Promise James.

Haruna Auwalu, Ayuba Danjuma, Suleiman Abu, Nafiu Ahmmed, Kamalu Junaidu, Zaradeen Yakubu, Abdulhadi Adam, Mohammed Ibrahim, Chukwu Emmanuel, Douglas Yahaya, Mohammed Lawal, Auwal Musa and Abubakar Kabiru were also picked up.

The statement said, “investigations have revealed that these individuals operate as part of a larger network, selling stolen manhole covers to scrap dealers.

‘’This criminal activity endangers the lives of the general public by creating hazards on roads and walkways while undermining the integrity of public infrastructure.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The police said the operation also led to the recovery of three vehicles, vandalised solar street lights, galvanised rods used in the construction of flyovers, and various tools allegedly employed in the destruction of public infrastructure.

it further stated that the raid extended to several scrap metal hubs in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse.

Condemnation

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, described the theft of the manhole covers as a significant threat to public safety and a strain on government resources.

“It is unacceptable that amenities provided for the use of Nigerians are being stolen and sold, endangering lives and wasting funds meant for development,” the statement said.

He said the development could cause many accidents for unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians.

The minister has lamented the financial burden caused by such thefts, noting that funds meant for public development are being diverted to replace stolen infrastructure.

He commended the man who recorded the viral video, calling his actions a demonstration of patriotism.

“The FCT Minister thanked Nigerians, especially the man who took his time to record the video that went viral, describing his effort as a demonstration of patriotism that the country desired,” the statement said.

In a statement earliet on Sunday,, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda, condemned the theft, vowing to take decisive action on the matter.

Mr Dauda explained that the stolen covers were specifically designed to withstand heavy vehicular traffic and are crucial for the proper functioning of the city’s drainage system.

He said, “It is unfortunate that we continue to face this challenge. Despite our efforts to replace these covers, they are repeatedly stolen.

“This is primarily a security issue, and the FCTA administration will take decisive action to curb vandalism within the city.”

Previous arrests

In December, the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested six suspects during a year-end operation targeting infrastructure vandals.

FCT Commandant Olusola Odumosu commended his team for its vigilance and called for public cooperation.

“We remain resolute in protecting critical infrastructure and bringing offenders to justice. However, we need residents to provide actionable information to aid our efforts,” Mr Odumosu said.

In August 2023, the NSCDC also apprehended 20 individuals for allegedly stealing manhole covers and damaging public property.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

