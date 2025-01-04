A 34-year-old man has narrated how he escaped death, but his friend died after his 14-year-old bride poisoned their food two days after his wedding.

Kamisu Haruna, 34, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred on 22 December at his residence at Albasu village in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said after the wedding on 20 December, at Kiyawa Local Government Area, he took his bride, Zahra’u Dauda, home.

After the wedding guests had left, he said Zahra’u, at around 10 p.m., sent her friends to bring him food, which he ate with two friends – Muhammad Alpha and Isyaku Adamu.

“On Sunday night (22 December), after the wedding guests had dispersed to their various homes, my friends were preparing to take me to the bride’s room. Suddenly, we saw her friends coming towards a nearby shop where we were sitting. They came with cooked spaghetti with beef and said the bride sent them to give us the food.

“While eating the food, we noticed a taste of chemicals and stopped eating, suspecting the food was poisoned. Then we started feeling stomach ache.

“We took milk, but our condition kept worsening, so we rushed to the hospital where my friend, Muhammad Alpha, was confirmed dead,” the groom narrated to our reporter who visited the village.

Mr Haruna believed his wife was persuaded to poison him by her former lover, whom he alleged provided her the substance.

“After the wedding in Kiyawa, she (the bride) told me she would go back to her town to collect her belongings. It was there that her former boyfriend gave her the poison and asked her to put it in my food,” he alleged.

Mr Haruna denied forcing the 14-year-old into the marriage, insisting that his wife loves him, but was only deceived by her ex-lover due to her little experience in life.

“Everyone can testify that we are true lovers. What happened is just our destiny and due to her little experience of life.

“She is still my wife even though her action led to the death of my friend. We prayed for the reposed of his soul and the law enforcement agencies should do justice for all of us,” Mr Haruna said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, confirmed the incident to reporters on Saturday morning.

He said Zahra’u, a resident of Bagata Gabas village, conspired with her ex-lover, one Lawan Musa, 22, of Bagata Gabas Yamma village, all in Kiyawa LGA, to poison her husband’s food.

“The husband and his two friends ate the food together, and as a result, they both developed stomachaches.

“Victims were rushed to the hospital, where one of the groom’s friends was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on call. The case is under investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

