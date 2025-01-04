Terrorists invaded Natsini, a community in Argungun Local Government Area of Kebbi State, on Thursday night killing two police officers and rustling nearly 200 cattle.
Hamza Shuaibu, a resident of the community, told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists arrived late Thursday night and headed to a compound where the cattle were kept.
Even though the residents fled on seeing the terrorists, Mr Shuaibu said no civilian was kidnapped or killed.
“They rather went straight to the compound where more than 200 cattle were kept and took many of them away,” Mr Shuaibu said, adding the cattle belong to Lawali Black, a businessman living in Argungu, the headquarters of Argungu LGA.
|
Two police operatives killed in action
Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson for Kebbi Police Command, told our reporter that two officers lost their lives while exchanging fire with the terrorists.
Mr Abubakar, a police superintendent, said the officers were among those deployed to the community to confront the terrorists.
The police spokesperson added that the police were after the assailants.
Although Daily Trust blamed the attack on Lakurawa insurgents, the police spokesperson said it was too early to attribute the attack to the group.
According to him, the police can only tell the attack’s perpetrators if anyone is arrested.
READ ALSO: Nigerian troops kill 148 terrorists, rescue 291 hostages in one week – DHQ
‘Some cattle returned home’
Mr Shuaibu, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone, said some of the rustled cattle returned to Natsini the following morning.
“About 20 of the cattle returned home on Friday morning,” he said, adding that 20 others were left behind that night when the terrorists invaded the compound.
This is not the first time terrorists have attacked the area.
The Thursday night attack came less than two months after terrorists invaded Mera, also in Argungu LGA, killing 15 locals who tried to stop them from rustling cattle in the community.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999