The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said at least nine pilgrims from Kano had food poisoning in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON said contrary to reports that there was a cholera outbreak among pilgrims from Kano, nine pilgrims had diarrhoea after eating unhygienic delicacies from local food vendors in Mecca.

“A temporary surveillance clinic was opened at the affected house when about nine pilgrims suffered from mostly diarrhoea which medical checks and investigations confirmed to be food poison from a local delicacy.

“Last night (Saturday), when the medical team moved in, to handle the situation, the pilgrims affected have stabilised, (been) discharged and no further complications, neither from the first set of patients nor any other pilgrim in the house.

“With all the advices given to pilgrims to desist from patronising such unauthorised food, the advices fell into the deaf ears,” the head of NAHCON’s medical team, Usman Galadima, said in a statement

The statement advised pilgrims to be conscious of what they consume to avoid food-related illnesses.

