The new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Gabriel Aduda, has pledged to improve on the performance of his predecessor, Ibrahim Kana, to move the ministry forward.
Mr Aduda made the pledge while taking over from Mr Kana, the former permanent secretary, who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.
This is contained in a statement by Asonye Daberechi, for the Director of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, and made available to journalists on Friday.
Mr Aduda said that the defence ministry was like home-coming for him, because he is a product of a military family with good knowledge of military veterans.
“Destiny has brought us together, and with the good testimonies about the achievements of the outgoing permanent secretary, we will take it further to the next level, so that his efforts will not be in vain,” he said.
The new permanent secretary urged the staff of the ministry to be committed, honest, and courageous to duty, adding that those were the keys to success in achieving their mandates.
He also pledged to make the welfare of staff a priority and solicited the cooperation of the staff in all ramifications.
