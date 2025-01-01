The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has invited all aggrieved Private Tour Operators (PTOs) who were not selected for the 2025 Hajj exercise to submit their complaints.

According to a statement by its Assistant Director of Information and Publications, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday, the commission said it is now accepting formal grievances against any of the selected 10 operators.

It asked the aggrieved companies to come forward with their claim on or before Friday, 3 January.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to reassure the public that it will remain neutral in the discharge of its obligations to its stakeholders.

“In light of recent complaints received after the announcement of the 10 lead Private Tour Operators certified to administer the 2025 Hajj operations under the private sector, the commission wishes to inform the public that it is ready to formally entertain grievances against any lead companies.

“This is in line with the commission’s resolve to address any allegations against its decisions in a just and impartial manner.

“To this end, NAHCON hereby invites individuals or groups with credible evidence justifying why any or all of the aforementioned companies are not qualified to be among the lead companies to come forward with their claims on or before Friday, 3rd January 2025.

“Such evidence will facilitate a review of the selection and thorough re-investigation that would enable the commission to take appropriate action should the allegations be substantiated,” the statement said.

She also asked the companies to send their written submissions, accompanied by verifiable evidence supporting the claims, which should be addressed to the chairman of NAHCON.

“Please accept the chairman’s assurance that all submissions will be treated with the confidentiality they deserve, and all investigations will be conducted in line with the commission’s commitment to fairness.

“NAHCON appeals for the cooperation and understanding of stakeholders and the public in achieving the aforestated objective,” the statement said.

Background

In December, NAHCON approved 10 out of 118 Private Tour Operators who applied to participate in the 2025 Hajj exercise.

While unveiling the 10 lead companies, Mrs Usara noted that the companies went through a rigorous screening process and were selected along three zones – namely, Kano (4), FCT Zones (3), and Lagos zones (3).

“Sequel to application and thorough screening of Tour Operator Companies that applied for the 2025 Hajj and Umrah Operations, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is happy to announce the list of successful companies approved by the Chairman, Prof Abdullahi Usman,” she said.

Favouritism

However, some tour operators excluded from the list accused the commission of favouritism, claiming that certain selected companies did not meet the requirements.

The commission advised the unsuccessful operators to consider merging or partnering with the chosen companies, enabling participation in the 2025 Hajj exercise.

