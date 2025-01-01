On Wednesday, the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, welcomed Abuja’s first baby of the year at the Asokoro District Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Favour Stephen-Odion, a baby girl, was born to the family of Odion Oyinbo and Chioma Odion at exactly 12.27 a.m. on Wednesday, 1 January, weighing 3.6kg.

Mrs Oluremi also received other babies born at the hospital, including the first baby boy of the year, Zimchikachim Ejiofor, born to the family of Mr Ejiofor Nworie and Mrs Delight Nworie at about 7.14 a.m., weighing 3kg.

She welcomed Favour and all other babies born on New Year’s Day in the FCT with baby gifts, including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies, and cash gifts.

Represented by the wife of the Vice-President, Nana Shettima, the first lady prayed to God to protect the children, wishing them good health and prosperity.

“So, I’m presenting this token and a beautiful package to our dear daughter. I want to wish her well, long life, prosperity and good health,” she said.

“Insha Allah, they (first baby and other babies) are the next generation to take over from us. I wish you all the best. Please take good care of her.”

The First Lady counselled mothers of newborn babies on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, immunisation and timely post-natal care. She also presented birth certificates to the first baby of the year and the first baby boy.

NAN reports that the First Lady was conducted around the hospital’s maternity ward, where she congratulated the parents of other newborn babies.

Welcoming the first lady, the acting Chief Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Rosemary Nwokorie, commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to transforming the nation’s health sector.

Ms Nwokorie also applauded the First Lady and the wife of the Vice-President for initiating various intervention programmes, especially the Renewed Hope Initiative, to assist vulnerable Nigerians, especially women and children.

(NAN)

