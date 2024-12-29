Nigeria has set its target on winning the African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy, one of the few continental titles missing from the country’s cabinet.

Despite featuring regularly in African tournaments and boasting an impressive record, Nigeria has struggled to make an impact in the CHAN.

The tournament, which began in 2009, has been dominated by DR Congo and Morocco, who have each won two titles.

Nigeria’s journey in the CHAN has been marked by mixed fortunes.

After failing to qualify for the first two editions, the Super Eagles B team made their debut in 2014, finishing third under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi.

They followed this up with a group-stage exit in Rwanda in 2016, before reaching the final in Morocco in 2018.

After missing back-to-back editions, Nigeria returned to the CHAN in style, defeating Ghana on Saturday to secure their spot in the 2025 tournament.

The team’s victory has sparked optimism, with many believing that this could be Nigeria’s year.

Real work begins

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, expressed his delight at the team’s qualification, stating: “We are very happy to end the year on a high. Returning to the African Nations Championship has been part of our agenda, and we are happy to have achieved that. Now, the real work begins, which is to ensure that the team is adequately prepared to go for the trophy in East Africa early next year.”

Ghana’s coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, attributed his team’s defeat to Nigeria’s hunger for glory. “They were full of running and played their hearts out. Congratulations to Nigeria because they deserved their victory. They were the better team.”

Nigeria’s coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, tempered celebrations, saying: “We are happy to have given Nigerians a good gift for this yuletide period, but we will not over-celebrate this achievement and forget the crux of the matter. We will work hard so that we can contend very well for the trophy at the finals in February.”

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, who witnessed the match, praised the team’s performance.

“This victory is a testament to the talents we have as a nation, home and abroad. We are committed to supporting the team and ensuring they are adequately prepared to not only compete but excel at CHAN 2025. This is a stepping stone to greater achievements, and we aim to use this momentum to build a thriving sports ecosystem that will inspire future generations.”

The 2025 CHAN tournament will be held in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from 1 to 28 February 2025.

