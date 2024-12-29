Two Nigerian soldiers were killed during a shootout with suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The spokesperson of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Joseph Akubo, in a statement on Saturday, said the two soldiers were killed and one missing on Friday in Osina, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

How it happened

Mr Akubo, a captain, said troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade of the Army, while returning from their routine patrol on Friday, responded to a distress call about an attack by IPOB/ESN fighters in Osina Community.

The army spokesperson said the troops, with an “overwhelming firepower,” consequently engaged the IPOB fighters in the shootout.

“The dissidents, caught off guard, retreated in disarray. Regrettably, two security agents were killed in action, while another remains missing.

“Their weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a tear gas launcher, were seized by the terrorists,” he said.

“The bodies of the fallen agents (soldiers) were recovered as troops launched a pursuit of the fleeing assailants.”

IPOB fighter killed in subsequent shootouts

Mr Akubo said the troops further intercepted the suspected IPOB/ESN fighters at Nkwachi Community which resulted in another intense shootout.

“During this engagement, one of the dissidents was neutralised, while others fled into a nearby forest, unable to withstand the troops’ superior firepower.

“An AK-47 rifle with a fully loaded magazine was recovered during this operation,” he said.

The army spokesperson said the troops subsequently pressed deeper into Umalouma Forest where a fierce encounter ensued.

“Overwhelmed by the troops’ firepower, the dissidents abandoned their weapons and fled into the dense forest with severe injuries,” he stated.

Five AK-47 rifles, one fabrique nationale rifle, two magazines and one tear gas launcher were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the Army.

‘Surrender now or face actions’

Mr Akubo stressed that the troops were currently trailing the injured IPOB and ESN fighters and making efforts to dismantle their hideouts.

He urged the IPOB and ESN fighters, as well as other criminals, to “surrender to the nearest military location or decisive action.”

He said the Brigade remains committed to ensuring that the people of Imo State enjoy a peaceful and secure Yuletide season devoid of fear or intimidation.

“We appeal to peace-loving residents of Imo State to support ongoing military operations by providing timely intelligence on the movements and hideouts of these criminals,” he said, assuring that the support would help crime fighting in the state.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the south-east and some parts of the south-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

However, the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

Nigerian security agencies, mainly the military, have been carrying out counter operations against IPOB fighters and other separatist groups, in the South-east.

Many personnel of the security agencies and members of the separatist groups have been killed during such operations in the region.

