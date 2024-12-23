President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that his government is committed to fighting corruption, and one way it is doing that is by implementing mechanisms to prevent it from happening.
Mr Tinubu mentioned the student loan scheme, an increase in the minimum wage, and the removal of petrol subsidies as efforts to prevent corruption.
The president spoke in his first Presidential Media Chat.
Details later…
