The fuel subsidy removal is a bitter pill for 99 per cent of Nigerians, who are struggling to cope with the economic recession and security challenges in the country. The policy has exposed the deep-rooted problems and structural imbalances in the Nigerian economy, which is heavily dependent on oil revenue and imports. It has also tested the trust and the confidence of the people in the government…

The removal of fuel subsidy by the government in Nigeria sparked a lot of controversies and criticisms from various quarters. The government claims that the subsidy removal is necessary to free up funds for infrastructure development, social welfare, and economic diversification. However, many Nigerians are not convinced by this argument, as they see the subsidy removal as a betrayal of the electoral promises and a burden on the already suffering masses.

The fuel subsidy removal has led to a sharp increase in the pump price of petrol to above N630 per litre in many places, which is an unprecedented hike. This has had a ripple effect on the prices of other goods and services, such as transportation, food, school fees, and health care, etc. The inflation rate has risen to above 27 per cent, the highest ever recorded. The naira has also depreciated against the dollar, and it is now exchanging for more than N800 to $1 officially, while trading about N1,160 to $1 in the black market, which is a difference of almost N500 between both markets. These factors have eroded the purchasing power and the standard of living of many Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable, the self-employed, and the unemployed.

The fuel subsidy removal has also triggered a wave of half-hearted protests and strikes, as many Nigerians have expressed their dissatisfaction and anger with the government’s decision, while some have adopted a ‘siddon-look’ approach. The labour unions, civil society groups, and opposition parties have called for a reversal of the policy or a reduction of the pump price. They have also demanded for an increase in the minimum wage, a review of the electricity tariff, and an end to corruption and mismanagement in the oil and other sectors. The government, on the other hand, has appealed for patience and understanding, saying that the policy is in the best interest of the nation and that the benefits will soon be felt by all.

But the implication of the calls and appeals is that on the part of the labour unions they have failed to negotiate for the most vulnerable: the self-employed, the unemployed, and the state civil servants, and they only negotiated for the federal workers who are in the minority. This show how shortsighted the labour unions are. Meanwhile, with the hardship that the masses of Nigerians are facing, the National Assembly members have carted home N160 million brand new Toyota Landcruiser jeeps each. What an absurdity!

…all the arguments put forward by the supporters and critics of the fuel subsidy policy are valid. However, to sum all the arguments up, where are the savings going to come from when, in the first instance, it’s a deficit budget being run and it is also a deficit budget that was presented a few days back? Will palliative distribution and CNG buses be the way out?

The fuel subsidy removal is a contentious and complex issue that has divided the nation. On one hand, some analysts and experts have supported the policy, arguing that the subsidy was unsustainable, inefficient, and prone to abuse. They pointed out that the subsidy was costing the government about N1 trillion annually, which could be better spent on other sectors. They also claimed that the subsidy was benefiting the rich more than the poor, as the rich consume more fuel. They further asserted that the subsidy was encouraging the smuggling, hoarding, and diversion of fuel to neighbouring countries, where the prices were higher. They have therefore urged the government to stick to its decision and to implement other reforms to cushion the impact of the policy on the people.

On the other hand, some critics and activists have opposed the removal, arguing that the subsidy was a social contract and right of the people. They have contended that the subsidy was providing some relief and subsidy to the people, who are already facing many challenges and hardships. They have also questioned the timing and the manner of the policy, saying that the government should have consulted and carried the people along before taking such a drastic step. They have further challenged the government to account for the savings from the subsidy removal and to ensure transparency and accountability in the oil sector.

In conclusion, all the arguments put forward by the supporters and critics of the fuel subsidy policy are valid. However, to sum all the arguments up, where are the savings going to come from when, in the first instance, it’s a deficit budget being run and it is also a deficit budget that was presented a few days back? Will palliative distribution and CNG buses be the way out?

It sounds absurd.

Adamu Rabiu writes from Kaduna.

