The Anambra State Government has said that the Oba community in Idemili Local Government Area of the state does not have a traditional ruler at the moment.
TonyCollins Nwabunwanne, the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said this at a news conference in Awka on Monday.
The people of Oba had allegedly conducted an election for a successor to their Igwe, Peter Ezenwa, who died in 2018.
Mr Nwabunwanne said no election allegedly conducted by the community was known to the government, which had full supervisory power over community and union matters.
|
He said that a subsisting matter was pending in court, stopping the conduct of the election into the traditional ruler’s seat of the Oba community, and the government would not recognise any exercise in contempt of court.
He said the government did not supervise the process as the law demanded because it was conducted in contempt of Court.
“As of today, there is no traditional ruler or Igwebuike Cabinet in Oba Community. There is a subsisting matter in court which barred the conduct of traditional ruler election before us, and until that matter is dispensed with, there can be no election.
“The Anambra government is hereby issuing a bench warrant on anybody parading himself as the traditional ruler of Oba Community, such a person should be arrested by the security agencies,” he said.
READ ALSO: Nigerias SEC to roll out guidelines for fintechs in 2025 – Agama
Mr Nwabunwanne said that the Anambra State Government would do all that was necessary to ensure peace, security and social order.
He insisted that communities must respect the laws of the state and the constitutions they made for themselves.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999