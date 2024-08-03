The nationwide protests have entered their third day, and protesters in many states are expected to take to the streets despite security agencies’ crackdown.

In several states across the country, the protesters have been peaceful. They continue to demand good governance despite security agencies’ provocation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the peaceful nature of the protests in many parts of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. Protests have, however, not been held in south-eastern states.

The protests have turned violent in some states, particularly in the North, where some demonstrators have resorted to looting businesses, government buildings, and others, forcing some state governors to declare curfews.

Curfews were declared in Kano, Borno, and Jigawa states. However, they were briefly relaxed to allow Muslims to observe Friday prayers.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police continue to crack down on peaceful protesters, forcing them to stay at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Whenever the protesters try to march into the city centre, the police have ruthlessly dispersed them with tear gas. Despite this, the protesters have demonstrated resilience.

Overall, the first two days of the protest have been mixed for many. While the government has received criticism for its use of force against protesters, the looting and rioting in some states in the North have helped the government to further discredit the protests.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a lawyer to the ‘Take It Back movement,’ one of the groups that organised the demonstration, on Friday called for an end to the protests. However, his call was rejected by Omoyele Sowore, a leading voice in the Take It Back Movement.

It is unclear if the demonstrators are going to listen to Mr Adegboruwa, though there is obvious fatigue in some states. In Abuja, the number of protesters reduced significantly on Friday compared to day one. It took over five hours to mobilise a sufficient crowd. Also, the looting in the North, coupled with the violence, is discouraging many.

Several clerics also used the Friday Jummat sermon to dissuade people from continuing the protests. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on the protesters.

Amid all these, President Bola Tinubu has remained silent and refused to address the nation. Several protesters told PREMIUM TIMES that they are willing to leave the streets if the president speaks to them, but the president has remained silent.

PREMIUM TIMES will be on the ground across the country to provide live updates on the protests. Stay on this page for the updates.

8:50a.m: Only a handful of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters can be seen at the protest ground outside Gani Fawehinmi park in Ojota, Lagos.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force are on ground to maintain peace and order.

9:17 a.m: There are no protesters in sight yet at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Protesters gather at Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State, on Saturday morning.

Protesters have gathered at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park on Day 3 of the #EndBadGovernanceProtest pic.twitter.com/yRbwjAJfut — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 3, 2024

