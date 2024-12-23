President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he is ready to make concessions to address the controversies surrounding the tax bills before the National Assembly.

Mr Tinubu spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat.

He was asked if he was willing to make concessions to address some concerns, particularly over the VAT component of the bills.

In response, Mr Tinubu said tax amendments require negotiations and concessions and he was open to such.

The tax bills are currently before the National Assembly and have generated controversies, particularly among northern leaders, including those in the president’s party.

Details later…

