President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that he has no regret in removing subsidies on petrol.
The Nigerian leader spoke during his first Presidential Media Chat.
He was asked if based on hindsight and the impact of his policies, he should have implemented the petrol subsidy removal and floating of the naira in phases.
Mr Tinubu responded by saying he did the right thing with the abrupt announcement of petrol subsidy removal during his inauguration on 29 May 2023.
I have no regret removing petrol subsidy, he said.
The policies have engineered Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crises in a generation with food prices increasing by over 200 per cent since Mr Tinubu assumed office.
Details later…
