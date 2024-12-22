Why I don’t trust my husband — Etim Effiong’s wife

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, wife of Nollywood star Daniel Etim-Effiong, opened up on her podcast, The Toyosi Podcast, about not fully trusting her husband after seven years of marriage.

While she acknowledged his commitment to their family, she explained, “I trust you, but I don’t trust your flesh. I don’t want to get to a point where I trust you 100 per cent, and then something shatters me.”

Toyosi also discussed the challenges they faced early in their marriage, especially with the attention Daniel received from female fans. “Years one and two were rough,” she admitted, recalling how she would secretly check his phone. On the other hand, Daniel shared that focusing on family and work has helped him avoid distractions. Their conversation sparked mixed reactions, some praising their honesty, while others questioned whether such private matters should be shared publicly.

‘I’m more than just Wizkid’s baby mama’ – Jada P

Jada Pollock, talent manager and mother of Wizkid’s children, recently shared her frustrations about being reduced to “Wizkid’s baby mama” instead of being recognised for her professional accomplishments.

In an interview with BET UK, she recalled how the label overshadowed her statement celebrating the growth of Afrobeats after Wizkid’s Grammy win. “The narrative doesn’t recognise that you’re an entrepreneur and a hardworking businesswoman. I’m a mother and manager, and I’ve helped build a legacy,” she stated. Jada, who began dating Wizkid in 2014, noted how this label has affected how people view her. They have two children: Zion and AJ.

Chloe Bailey, Burna Boy spark dating rumours

American singer Chloe Bailey and Afrobeats star Burna Boy sparked dating rumours after being spotted together enjoying Lagos nightlife. Chloe, best known for her role in Grown-ish and as one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle, arrived in Lagos to a lavish welcome. The pair looked close and cosy at a club, with Chloe whispering into Burna’s ear and sporting his ODG pendant, reportedly valued at over $1 million.

Social media quickly buzzed with footage of the two global stars, and comparisons were drawn to Burna’s previous relationship with Stefflon Don. Fans have been speculating about the nature of their relationship, with some excited about a possible romance. In contrast, others remain sceptical, pointing out they could be friends or collaborators. However, neither Chloe nor Burna has confirmed the dating rumours, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds.

Jarvis threatens to return Peller’s engagement ring

TikTok star Jarvis caused a stir after threatening to return her engagement ring to Peller following an online drama. This came after she reportedly blocked him on WhatsApp and saw videos of him with another woman in the UK. In a phone conversation with Peller, Jarvis expressed no issue with the woman he was seen with but raised concerns about his behaviour around other ladies, saying it made her uncomfortable.

Jarvis, who accused Peller of making her a “laughing stock” by sharing their WhatsApp conversation, revealed she would return the engagement ring when he returns to the country. She also expressed frustration over being publicly involved in a scandal due to Peller’s actions, including his treatment of women. Despite the tension, Jarvis insisted she had no issue with the UK lady but questioned Peller’s conduct. The duo made headlines for their proposal one week ago.

BBNaija’s Beauty Tukura confirms breakup with Neo

Big Brother Naija star Beauty Tukura confirmed her breakup with fellow ex-housemate Neo Akpofure following rumours sparked by their decision to unfollow each other on Instagram.

In a recent red-carpet interview, Beauty Tukura opened up about her relationship status, revealing that she is currently “not seeing anyone.” She shared that faith, security, and support are key to her relationship, and she values a God-fearing man who can encourage her to grow and feel secure. When asked directly if she’s in a relationship, Beauty was honest and straightforward, saying, “It is complicated,” emphasising that she is not currently dating anyone.

How my death rumours troubled my family – Yinka Quadri

Ace Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri shared the emotional toll that death rumours had on his family. In June, there was a viral report claiming the actor had passed away.

In an interview with Oyinmomo TV, Quadri expressed his disappointment over the spread of the false news, revealing that it caused his family significant stress and anxiety. He explained how his children, who live overseas, were particularly affected, frequently calling to check on him after hearing the rumours. Despite addressing the issue and reassuring everyone that he was “alive and well,” Quadri said he left the matter to God’s judgement, adding that he was unhappy about how the rumour disrupted his family’s peace.

‘I won’t stay in love to lose myself’ – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, born Florence Otedola, commented on how she is embracing her true self. In an X post, the renowned disc jockey shared that she will no longer compromise her identity in any personal or professional situation.

Her statement read: “I’m not staying in a room, a conversation, a relationship, a platform, or anywhere that requires me to abandon my true self. I’m done with that!” DJ Cuppy has been open about her desire to find love and relationship preferences.

https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1868791937010221106

Nigerians criticise my fashion choices due to my age – Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage opened up about the constant backlash she faces over her fashion choices, mainly because of her age. In a recent appearance on the ‘Receipts’ podcast, the 44-year-old single mother expressed frustration at being age-shamed by Nigerians for wearing revealing outfits, such as bikinis.

Savage pointed out the double standard, highlighting how American celebrities like Beyoncé are celebrated for their beauty in their 40s, even when dressed scantily, while she receives criticism. She said, “They age-shame me every single day. They say, a woman your age, how can you wear a bikini? I can because I have a body.” She added that unlike in Nigeria, where people criticise her choices, American audiences would praise her for maintaining her figure.

Why my wife used to be embarrassed by me – Timi Dakolo

During a recent On The Record Pulse interview, Timi Dakolo shared a story from his early days with his wife, Busola. The couple has been married for 12 years and is considered one of Nigeria’s power couples. Timi revealed that they met in church, and at the time, he was driving the car he won from the inaugural season of Idols West Africa — a Picanto. He would use it to pick up and drop off Busola.

However, a humorous moment when Busola asked him to stop parking in front of her Zenith Bank office embarrassed her. Timi’s story caught the attention of many, with fans enjoying his recount of their humble beginnings and the charming way they built their relationship.

Singer calls out Enioluwa over alleged debt

A singer, Chisom Adesola, called out social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, over an alleged debt after performing at his event. In an Instagram post, Adesola shared a video showing her and other singers waiting to perform while Enioluwa gave directives to someone. She explained how they were treated poorly, with her and her team having to leave their homes early but not returning until late at night.

Adesola said, “We had rehearsed for the event, only for them to make last-minute changes. They didn’t even appreciate our effort to learn the new things they introduced. I got home at midnight and had to wake her siblings to open the gate for her. I got home at midnight and woke my siblings to open the gate for me.” Enioluwa has yet to respond to the singer’s claims.

Why I skipped university – Ice Prince

Ice Prince, the Nigerian singer, shared his childhood struggles on the ‘Listen’ podcast. He stated that he lost his father at 11 and his mother at 21, leaving him to fend for himself. He added that there were no relatives to support him. “I couldn’t attend university because N20,000 was needed for tuition. I had to do various jobs.”

Ice Prince reflected on his journey, saying, “I’m an only son. It’s been nothing but God in my life.” He added that he missed his university admission because of the fee, saying, “I couldn’t raise the money in time.” Despite these challenges, he wants his story to inspire others, saying, “If I can succeed, no one has an excuse to fail.”

Nancy Isime, Tiwa Savage become homeowners

Nigerian celebrities Tiwa Savage and Nancy Isime are the latest luxury homeowners. Nancy celebrated her 33rd birthday by sharing her inspiring story of growing up in an unfinished building and eventually buying her own dream home a year after fulfilling her father’s dream.

On the other hand, Tiwa revealed her new £1.7 million apartment in London, which features a gym, stylish living spaces, and a private cinema room. She proudly shared the news with fans, calling it a “mega season” for her. Both stars have received congratulations and praise from their fans and colleagues for their impressive real estate investments.

‘I now walk on crutches,’ TikTok star Oloba Salo shows gunshot scars

Popular TikTok user Oloba Salo recently shared the wounds from a gunshot he sustained during a TikTok live session with actor Jigan. Oloba Salo revealed that he was shot in the stomach by attackers and credited God for surviving the ordeal, acknowledging that it could have left him with a permanent disability, like his friend Jigan.

He revealed that he “now uses crutches to walk” and expressed hope that he will recover fully, even if it means using crutches for support. Jigan, unaware of the severity of Oloba Salo’s injury, expressed shock and offered emotional support. The TikToker made headlines in October for reportedly being robbed and shot in Lekki, Lagos.

Etinosa Idemudia addresses wedding rumours

Etinosa Idemudia clarified that rumours about her marriage to a Caucasian man are ‘false.’ The actress sparked speculation by mentioning giving love another chance, leading to many congratulatory messages. However, it has now been revealed that the viral photo of her with the man was related to her upcoming movie project.

In a video, Etinosa shared the same photo of herself and the man at a registry, adding a caption: “They thought the White Man is a Mugu, but he will teach them a sweet lesson!!!! PERFECT CLIENT. The biggest HK AZAMAN movie ever made.” This clarification has put the rumours to rest, revealing the photo was part of her movie promotion.

Patience Ozokwor reveals how she dresses dead bodies

Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, revealed how she overcame complex challenges before becoming famous. At the pre-premiere dinner for Funke Akindele’s *Everybody Loves Jenifa*, she admitted, “I used to go to the morgue to dress dead bodies so my children could go to school and eat.” She explained that she did various jobs to support her family, showing the importance of perseverance.

Mama G praised Funke Akindele, saying, “Funke Akindele is a powerful woman. I love strong women. I am a strong woman.” She likened herself to Funke, saying their hard work and resilience are similar.

Yul Edochie plans to become Anambra governor

Yul Edochie, the Nigerian actor and former presidential aspirant, sparked online conversations once again with an update on his political ambitions. On his Instagram, he posted a photo with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, and revealed his intention to run for governor of Anambra State. He also projected Seyi Tinubu as ‘the future governor of Lagos State.’

This post quickly caught the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Edochie, who previously ran for president, has shifted his focus to a governorship bid, reaffirming his commitment to Nigerian politics.

Rema, Asake make Barack Obama’s favourite music list for 2024

Nigerian music stars Rema and Asake were featured on former US President Barack Obama’s favourite songs list for 2024. Obama, known for curating an annual playlist, shared his selection on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. Among the tracks he highlighted were Rema’s “Yayo” and Asake’s “Active,” which features American rapper Travis Scott.

South Africa’s Tyla’s track “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng, is also included in the list. Nigerian-American artists Shaboozey and Jordan Adetunji were also recognised for their songs “A Bar Song” and “Kehlani,” respectively. International music icons like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Karol G were part of the prestigious playlist. Obama invited his followers to check out the songs and share any recommendations.

Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to. pic.twitter.com/MK51Z77uEb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2024

